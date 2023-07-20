Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 20 Luglio 2023
09:03 Ucraina, attacchi russi su Odessa e Mykolaiv

08:36 Coldplay di nuovo in concerto in Italia, due date a Roma nel 2024

08:19 Tajani: "Ruolo determinante Italia per grazia Zaki, nessun baratto su Regeni"

08:10 Offrono notizie su Messina Denaro, maresciallo ai domiciliari e giornalista indagato

07:51 Ancora caldo record sull'Italia con Caronte, previsioni meteo di oggi

07:49 Appalti, Palermo (Acea): "Protocollo col ministero dell'Interno pone il gruppo all'avanguardia sulla legalità"

07:22 Mondiali nuoto Fukuoka 2023, Italia d'oro nella staffetta mista

07:11 Iraq, proteste per rogo Corano: assaltata ambasciata svedese a Baghdad

00:03 Patrick Zaki torna oggi in Italia, fine di un incubo lungo tre anni

00:02 Russia minaccia navi dirette verso Ucraina. Zelensky: "Tutti nel mirino di Putin"

00:01 Caldo record in Italia, oggi 18 città da bollino rosso. Al Nord tregua meteo

22:48 Salvini e la foto con Meloni: "Avanti, insieme, sempre"

comunicato stampa

"Europe in the Crosshairs" - New Strider Report Details How China Systematically Recruits and Leverages Talent and Intellectual Property of Europe's Top Semiconductor Companies to Increase Domestic Capabilities

19 luglio 2023 | 18.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Over the past two decades, the United Front Work Department of the Chinese Communist Party has constructed operations across Europe to recruit thousands of individuals from premier semiconductor and technology companies to PRC-based firms to advance its integrated circuit industry

SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strider Technologies, Inc. today released a new report detailing the People's Republic of China's (PRC) recruitment of leading scientists, technologists, and executives from European companies to develop advanced semiconductors domestically in China. These activities are part of the PRC's strategic initiative to modernize its military and become the global technology leader.

"The PRC is relentless in its concerted, systematic pursuit to acquire the advanced technology and know-how needed to fulfill its military and economic ambitions," said Greg Levesque, CEO, and Co-Founder of Strider. "Our data demonstrates that European technology companies, especially semiconductor firms, have been, and will continue to be, in the crosshairs of a geopolitical battle for intellectual property and talent. European governments and semiconductor companies are rising to the challenge, but more must be done to protect their talent and industrial competitiveness with the reemergence of great power competition."

Strider's report highlights the role of the United Front Work Department (United Front) in identifying and recruiting talent around the world to advance China's industrial strategies, an effort referred to as the PRC's Talent Superpower Strategy. Two United Front-backed organizations play central roles in targeting European semiconductor technology and talent: the Federation of Chinese Professional Associations in Europe (FCPAE) and one of its subsidiary organizations, the European Chinese Microelectronics Professional Forum—or the IC-Forum.

Strider's Global Intelligence Team uncovered a systematic effort by the United Front via the FCPAE and IC-Forum to target the European technology industry, relying upon three primary methods:

1)  Recruiting International Talent

2)  Expanding International Research Collaboration

3)  Acquiring Leading Global Companies

To read the full report visit https://www.striderintel.com/resources/europe-in-the-crosshairs/.

About StriderStrider is revolutionizing the way companies, government agencies, universities, and research institutions secure their IP and technology and compete in a new era of global strategic competition. Our trailblazing technology and strategic intelligence solutions enable clients to proactively identify, manage, and respond to state-sponsored IP theft and supply chain vulnerabilities. Strider has operations in Salt Lake City, UT, Washington, D.C., and London, U.K.

Media Contact: Dan Palumbo, Dan@vrge.us, +13018752356

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/europe-in-the-crosshairs---new-strider-report-details-how-china-systematically-recruits-and-leverages-talent-and-intellectual-property-of-europes-top-semiconductor-companies-to-increase-domestic-capabilities-301880614.html

articoli
in Evidenza