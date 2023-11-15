Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 15 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 11:19
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:09 Grande Fratello stasera in tv, Perla entra nella Casa? Mirko si confessa

11:03 Black Friday, dai cellulari alla moda: ecco quanto spenderanno gli italiani

10:38 Totti 'guida' virtuale nei musei di Roma, la trovata di Fiorello - Video

10:27 Blitz Israele in ospedale al-Shifa, Anp: "Crimine contro umanità"

10:22 Sinner-Djokovic, tutti i precedenti alle Atp Finals 2023 e quel rammarico a Wimbledon

10:12 Gli italiani riscoprono la semplicità a tavola, pasta e minestrone piatti preferiti: la ricerca

09:59 Migranti, notte di sbarchi a Lampedusa: arrivati in centinaia

09:44 Courtney Cox ricorda Matthew Perry con scena di Friends: "Mi manchi ogni giorno"

09:34 Sciopero generale, alta tensione Cgil e Uil-governo dopo la precettazione

09:17 Fiorello: "Rizzo e Alemanno sono i Me contro Te della politica"

09:09 Renzi: "Grillo tornato in tv perchè soldi non bastavano più"

08:50 Caldo record a novembre, 'estate eterna' da Roma a Milano: previsioni meteo oggi e domani

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Eventsforce Launches a New Mobile App Designed to Drive Event Planning Success

15 novembre 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Eventsforce releases a scalable event app solution using an upgraded technology stack

LONDON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventsforce, powered by Simpleview, has released the Eventsforce mobile app — a scalable event app solution designed to drive event planning success. The new mobile app utilizes an upgraded technology stack to help inspire, engage, and connect event attendees.

Eventsforce, an intuitive, all-in-one solution that can scale to meet your ever-changing event portfolio needs, created the mobile app to engage attendees and drive event success. Whether you're running simple events, tradeshows, or multi-stream conferences — the new app gives users everything needed to drive attendee participation and build lasting relationships while reducing reliance on the traditional paper program guide.

The app benefits event attendees, exhibitors, sponsors, organizers, and everyone in between by boasting the following key features:

On the event planner's end, the app can be used for:

"The future of event tech is all about creating personalized and engaging experiences for attendees," said VP of Growth Andrius Remeikis. "Our newly launched mobile app is designed to help event planners do just that, by providing them with the tools needed to connect with attendees on a deeper level and drive business outcomes."

Give attendees a mobile event experience they'll remember, before, during, and after the event, with technology they can rely on.

About SimpleviewSimpleview is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

About EventsforceEventsforce's event management solutions provide planners and marketers with intuitive, SaaS-based software that powers thousands of events each year. Its event manager, meeting planner, and destination marketing organization (DMO) customers span 14 different countries. For more information, please visit www.eventsforce.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993346/4404785/SIMPLEVIEW.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eventsforce-launches-a-new-mobile-app-designed-to-drive-event-planning-success-301988470.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT Economia_E_Finanza scalable event app app upgraded technology stack event
Vedi anche
News to go
Gli scioperi fino a fine 2023, il calendario
News to go
Musei Vaticani, nuovo accesso per Necropoli su Via Triumphalis
News to go
Qualificazioni Euro 2024, prosegue raduno Nazionale a Coverciano
News to go
Lavoro, imprese stimano 430mila assunzioni a novembre
News to go
Ucraina, pesanti bombardamenti russi a Kherson
News to go
Musei Vaticani, nuovo accesso per la Necropoli su Via Triumphalis
News to go
Re Carlo compie 75 anni
News to go
Sciopero, Mit convoca sindacati per oggi alle 18
News to go
Controlli dei Nas nelle mense scolastiche, irregolare 1 su 4
News to go
Bonus barriere architettoniche al 75% fino al 2025
News to go
Gaza, si aggrava la situazione degli ospedali
News to go
Sciopero 17 novembre, sindacati non cedono


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza