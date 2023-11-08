Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 08 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:54 Pier Silvio Berlusconi: "Se Rai si comporta da tv commerciale fa male alla tv e al Paese"

09:48 Dengue, in Italia 306 casi da inizio 2023: il bollettino

09:41 Maltempo verso Sud, poi nuova perturbazione: le previsioni meteo di oggi

09:29 Scuolabus contro un palo a Castiglione del Lago, 14 bimbi contusi

09:11 100 anni fa nasceva il papà del microchip Jack St. Clair Kilby

09:03 Fiorello: "Giù le mani da Ranucci, noi siamo con lui"

08:54 Emis Killa contro Fedez per il caso Shiva: "Non parlare di me"

08:41 Migranti, accordo Italia-Albania: Lega smentisce "malumore" di Salvini contro Meloni

08:24 Mattarella a Seul: "Guerra mai conclusa comporta rischio costante di violenze"

07:51 Israele, ucciso capo per la fabbricazione di armi di Hamas

07:41 Israele tra appelli per una tregua a Gaza e timori per il dopoguerra

23:02 Champions League, Lazio-Feyenoord 1-0

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Exascend Unveils Automotive Storage Solutions for Connected Vehicles

08 novembre 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exascend, a service-oriented provider of innovative storage and memory solutions, today announced its EM500 series e.MMC and microSD500 series memory cards to meet rising data storage demands of connected and autonomous vehicles. These products, equipped with advanced 3D TLC NAND flash technology, are designed to withstand temperatures up to 105°C and cater to automotive applications, including ADAS, in-vehicle infotainment, navigation, and high-definition mapping.

The Exascend EM500 offers capacities from 4GB to 256GB and delivers sequential read/write speeds up to 295 MB/s and 210 MB/s in HS400 data transfer mode. The EM500 series comes in a compact 153-ball FBGA package compliant with the JEDEC e.MMC v5.1 standard. Features include LDPC ECC, power loss protection, wear leveling, IOPS optimization, read disturb prevention, secure erase, write protection and Field Firmware Update (FFU). Furthermore, Exascend provides customizable firmware and long-term support to meet specific customer requirements.

For removable storage requirements, Exascend's microSD500 series comes in capacities from 8GB to 256GB with speed class V30/U3/C10 and performance class A2. Its ruggedized and IP67-rated design meets stringent criteria for shock, vibration, temperature, and humidity. The microSD500 also incorporates advanced technologies including LDPC ECC, wear leveling, and pseudo SLC (specifically for 8GB and 16GB cards) to deliver sustained performance, low storage latency, and high endurance.

Manufactured in Exascend's IATF 16949 certified facility, both the EM500 and microSD500 undergo rigorous quality control testing, including extensive wide-temperature burn-in tests spanning from -40°C to +105°C, ensuring optimal performance even in the harshest conditions. Both series are currently undergoing AEC-Q100 Grade 2 qualification.

"As data from connected and autonomous vehicles grows exponentially, the next generation of these vehicles requires robust storage to enable cutting-edge applications," said Frank Chen, Exascend CEO. "Our new EM500 and microSD500 series offer uncompromising reliability and performance engineered specifically for demanding automotive workloads."

Samples of the EM500 and microSD500 are available now. For more information, visit the EM500 and microSD500 pages on Exascend's website.

About Exascend

Exascend is a service-oriented provider of cutting-edge storage and memory solutions, specializing in low-power, high-performance, and high-reliability products. With more than 60 patents worldwide, we offer a wide range of storage solutions including SSDs, memory cards, managed NAND, and DRAM. With end-to-end capabilities spanning hardware, firmware, software, engineering, manufacturing, and customization, we empower global customers to push the boundaries of innovation, offering quality, reliability, and flexibility. Learn more at exascend.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2266967/The_Exascend_EM500_e_MMC_microSD500_memory_cards_meet_rising.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exascend-unveils-automotive-storage-solutions-for-connected-vehicles-301978292.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza high definition mapping memory solutions memory storage
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, denuncia Onu: "Un bambino palestinese ucciso e 2 feriti ogni 10 minuti"
News to go
Campi Flegrei, Ingv: "Rallentato per ora il sollevamento del suolo, ma è la natura che comanda"
News to go
Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Intesa Sanpaolo e Isybank
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Migranti, accordo Italia-Albania su due centri d'accoglienza
News to go
Rc Auto, esposto all'Antitrust contro clausole vessatorie
News to go
Milan-Psg, scontri tra tifosi: guerriglia urbana su Navigli
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Ocse: reddito reale famiglie italiane cala dello 0,3%
News to go
Maneskin trionfano anche agli Mtv European Music Awards 2023
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Iran contro gli Usa: "Sostengono massacro"
News to go
Frutta e verdura, +20% prezzi in un anno


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza