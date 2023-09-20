Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 20 Settembre 2023
Exness sends 20 department heads to Stanford Graduate School of Business

20 settembre 2023 | 08.01
LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, multi-asset broker Exness launched the Middle Management Excellence Program (MMEP), with the purpose of boosting its department heads' expertise in strategy, organizational design, innovation, and overall management skills. At the core of this program was a collaboration with Stanford Graduate School of Business.

 

 

In July, 20 HoDs from Exness traveled to participate in faculty-led sessions at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. During the sessions, they had the opportunity to learn from world-class experts and acclaimed authors in key fields such as leadership, self-coaching, tackling change, analyzing complex data, and decision making, as well as the role of trust and humility in an organization.

Launched in April 2023, the program was designed to provide a combination of self-paced modules, live online sessions, in-person sessions and a closing ceremony at Stanford Graduate School of Business. It set out to enable Exness' middle management to apply innovation and design thinking in process improvements in their own functions. At large, it aimed at empowering Exness to shape the future of organizational structure and culture to ensure both continuity and growth.

The program was divided into 3 courses: Strategic Leadership, Designing Organizations for a Culture of Innovation, and Leading Effective Teams. It spanned four months, from April until July 2023.

"The MMEP was designed to guide our collaborative group of change managers to lead Exness based on their functional expertise and strategic oversight" Elena Krutova, Exness Chief Administrative Officer, stated.

"Its purpose transcends their own responsibilities; their newly-acquired skills and knowledge will help the entire organization in terms of productivity, idea generation and product development. We also expect to see an improvement in communication between employees, teams, and divisions, but, most importantly, in the management and motivation of teams. Having spoken with our MMEP graduates, I have learned that the four months spanning the program were incredibly insightful and valuable to their development and I cannot wait to see them implementing what they have learned", Mrs. Krutova concluded.

About Exness

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Exness' ethos and vision revolve around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience, by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced.

Exness' identity and commitment to the two worlds of technology and ethics, as well as its loyal client base which counts 600,000 active traders, are key drivers of the global brand. Today, Exness records over $4.5 trillion in monthly trading volume and has set its focus on a strategic expansion to new corners of the world.

Contact Details: Constantina Georgiadou, constantina.georgiadou@exness.com, +35725030959

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2214840/Exness.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207022/Exness_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exness-sends-20-department-heads-to-stanford-graduate-school-of-business-301931766.html

