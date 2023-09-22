Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:27
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:12 Covid Italia, Ricciardi: "Dati inaffidabili, in balia di eventi senza sorveglianza"

14:05 Migranti, Ue: 127 milioni di euro a Tunisia per controllo flussi

14:03 Forza Italia si 'allarga' in provincia di Roma, Tajani: "Avanti su fisco e giustizia"

14:00 Al via a Genova nuova struttura dedicata di Bper Banca

14:00 Covid Italia oggi, varianti Eris e Pirola: il punto

13:46 Piepoli, per 70% intervistati prodotti a tabacco riscaldato sono alternativa

13:46 Roma, 14enne preso a pugni da gruppo coetanei dopo lite

13:40 Ucraina, Russia preoccupata da attacchi a basi aeree e Flotta russa: l'analisi

13:38 Ucraina-Russia, rapporti Kiev-Ue: la previsione di Mosca

13:33 Migranti in Italia, la situazione nei fronti caldi

13:31 Camilla e Brigitte Macron, sfida a ping pong nel segno dell'amicizia

13:25 Festa Cinema Roma 2023, tre italiani in concorso: Cortellesi, Gabbriellini e Torre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Exploring F5G Evolution, Huawei Launches Three Enterprise Optical Network Solutions

22 settembre 2023 | 12.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its "F5G Evolution, Bringing Intelligence Everywhere" Summit held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei shared its F5G application practices with global customers and partners in industries spanning electric power, education, real estate, manufacturing, and healthcare. Furthermore, it launched a variety of innovative products and solutions.

Richard Jin, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, said in his keynote speech, "Amid increasing application of AI, the industry poses new requirements on sensing and connectivity. Industry intelligence requires a sensing network and an all-optical network. During the industry intelligence evolution, Huawei continues to explore industry sensing, all-optical campus networks, WAN production networks, data center interconnect, and residential networks. On top of that, we have launched a series of innovative F5G products and solutions to empower AI-enabled industries."

Campus scenarios: Huawei has released the FTTO 2.0 solution. Based on the XGS-PON Pro technology, this solution supports 12.5G/25G to rooms, 2.5G/10G to APs, and 2.5G to desktops, building green 10G all-optical networks and facilitating campus intelligence. Featuring ultra-broadband, simplified, high-quality, and green networks, the solution can be used in scenarios to enable unified bearing of all services over one fiber and meet customer requirements for building next-generation campus networks.

Electric power and transportation industries: Huawei has launched the SE-OTN solution, which is applied to SDH reconstruction at various stations, including power substations, trackside stations, toll stations, and oil and gas BVSs. Using the next-generation optical service unit (OSU) standard for SDH evolution, this solution offers 10 times more bandwidth than legacy SDH networks and inherits the high security and reliability of such networks. And unlike common OTN solutions, the SE-OTN solution does not require complex optical-layer devices, thereby making network planning and O&M far simpler and reducing construction costs effectively. As such, it represents an optimal choice for industries looking to evolve their SDH production networks.

Perimeter protection scenarios: Huawei has launched the industry's first perimeter protection solution that enables optical-visual linkage and multi-dimensional sensing. At the Summit, Huawei joined hands with partners to release Optical-Visual Linkage for Perimeter Protection Technical White Paper.

In the future, Huawei will continue to innovate based on F5G evolution, develop leading products and solutions, and work with customers and partners to facilitate intelligent upgrade of various industries.

Contacthwebgcomms@huawei.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2218513/image_986294_33275276.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/exploring-f5g-evolution-huawei-launches-three-enterprise-optical-network-solutions-301936069.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT AltroAltro Architettura_E_Edilizia Trasporti_E_Logistica Energia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Fina Huawei shared its F5G HUAWEI CONNECT summit held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2023 it launched
Vedi anche
News to go
Olio d'oliva, prezzo alle stelle: +37% in un anno
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky negli Usa incassa nuovi aiuti per Kiev
News to go
'Ndrangheta, 400 militari per operazione 'Karpanthos': 44 arresti
Patto anti-inflazione, la firma il 28 settembre
News o go
Iran, nuova stretta contro le donne che non portano il velo
News to go
Covid Italia, rientro a scuola senza restrizioni ma contagi salgono
News to go
Granchio blu, danni per 100 milioni di euro al settore ittico
News to go
Carlo e Camilla a Parigi, cena a Versailles con 180 vip
News to go
Oscar 2024, Garrone: "Speriamo che 'Io Capitano' tocchi il cuore degli americani"
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky da Biden: "Difesa aerea priorità"
News to go
Migranti, ipotesi Cpr a Ventimiglia
News to go
Manovra 2024, proposta legge per Reddito di infanzia e Assegno di gioventù
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza