Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 10 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 14:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:51 Andrea Agnelli, procura Figc chiede 20 mesi di squalifica

14:50 Banca Generali, raccolta netta giugno a 527 milioni (+7%)

14:32 Assegno unico universale Inps, i pagamenti: le date di accredito 2023

14:01 Kevin Spacey e le accuse di violenza: "Mi risvegliai mentre faceva sesso orale su di me"

14:01 Usa, Biden si rilassa in spiaggia. Repubblicani attaccano: "E' sempre in vacanza" - Video

13:47 Migranti, Tajani: "Piano Mattei da solo non basta, serve Piano Marshall"

13:27 Abodi: "Jankto e il coming out? Non amo le ostentazioni"

13:25 Colera, primo caso in Sardegna dopo 50 anni: cos'è e come si trasmette la malattia

13:23 Russia, Putin ha incontrato Prigozhin e altri comandanti Wagner

12:53 Forlani, a Roma i funerali di Stato dell’ex premier Dc

12:42 Caldo, allerta rossa per 3 giorni su Roma e Rieti

12:24 Zanetti: "Resto all'Empoli con grande entusiasmo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

EZVIZ unveils exciting Prime Day 2023 deals on smart home devices, offering large discounts on its best items

10 luglio 2023 | 14.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

There is no better time than now to enhance home security and add convenience to your home with EZVIZ's exclusive offers during Amazon Prime Day.

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EZVIZ, a leading smart home brand, is ready to enter people's Prime Day shopping hauls with many highly attempted deals on its best-sellers, from advanced security cameras to internet-connected video doorbells. As one of the most anticipated sales events of the year, this Prime Day will witness how EZVIZ provides customers with cost-saving chances to level up their smart home experience with reliable and easy-to-use devices.

This limited-time promotion will start on July 11 and end on July 12. For those who need EZVIZ cameras to watch over houses and check deliveries during the summer holiday leave or weekend camping, it's the best time to get them. The flexible EZVIZ products can also seamlessly integrate into most people's existing smart home systems.

Here are some highlights from the EZVIZ Prime Day 2023 deals:

BC1 Battery 3-Camera Kit with Base Station

If you want to quickly build a home security system without wiring and drilling, this convenient, all-in-one bundle can be perfect. Each BC1 wire-free camera can impressively operate for up to 365 days on a single full charge and provides useful features including human motion detection and active defense.

BC1C (eLife) Standalone Battery Camera with Solar Panel

It's the ultimate easy camera that ditches complex wiring and expensive data subscriptions. With built-in free 32GB storage and a 210-day battery capacity with a solar charging option, the weatherproof BC1C can be used basically anywhere outdoors. It also detects human motions in particular for continuous peace of mind.

DB2 Weatherproof Video Doorbell

As a multi-award winner with wide media recognition, the DB2 offers a remarkably easy installation process without drilling or wiring. With its impressive 2K video, 176-degree field-of-view, and smart human motion detection, it greatly enhances your front-door security with fewer blind spots. It also upgrades your home intercom system with mobile-accessible functions, such as instant video calls, and a voice changer feature for privacy protection.

For more information about EZVIZ Prime Day 2023, please visit Amazon UK.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2149013/EZVIZ_AMAZON_PRIME_DAY_2023.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ezviz-unveils-exciting-prime-day-2023-deals-on-smart-home-devices-offering-large-discounts-on-its-best-items-301872863.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza during Amazon Prime Day home Amazon Prime Day security
Vedi anche
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, continuano le ricerche
News to go
Nato, Ucraina sollecita impegno per sua adesione
News to go
Roma, blitz carabinieri a San Basilio: 5 arresti
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Contributi colf e badanti, seconda rata in scadenza oggi
News to go
Papa: "Chi è presuntuoso e pieno di sé non riesce ad accogliere Dio"
News to go
Caro biglietti aerei, come risparmiare fino al 20%
News to go
Laurea e tasso di occupazione, quanto conta
News to go
Vacanze, quasi 1 milione di italiani vittime di frodi
News to go
Clima, Yellen: "Cooperazione Usa-Cina è fondamentale"
News to go
Incendio Rsa Milano, si indaga sull'origine del rogo
News to go
Salario minimo, Cgia: "Si rischia più lavoro nero"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza