Giovedì 20 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:34
comunicato stampa

F24 Nordics further strengthens leading position in the Nordics by acquiring leading regional service notification provider Blue Idea ApS

20 luglio 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TRONDHEIM, Norway, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ­­­­F24 Nordics AS further strengthens its leading market position in the Nordics with the acquisition of Blue Idea ApS, a leading regional SaaS provider for service notification.

The company with headquarter in Silkeborg (Denmark) develops and sells its proprietary software for service notification which enables customers to inform and alert specific customers, employees, or citizens quickly and efficiently through SMS as well as other communication channels. Blue Idea sells its solution out of three locations: Denmark, Sweden and recently also in Finland. The target audience consists of community critical entities, including utility companies, municipalities and housing associations.

F24 becoming key player for service notification in the Nordics

With this step F24 becomes a key player in service notification in the Nordics and further establishes its position as leading SaaS provider for resilience. Marius Røstad, Managing Director and Vice President Engineering at F24 Nordics AS: "We are very happy to welcome Blue Idea to the F24 family. This step further widens our presence in the Nordics and is a huge step to extend our footprint in the area of service notification."

The CEO and founder of Blue Idea ApS, Flemming Bøgely, is committed to continuing in his position and working within F24. "We are excited to join F24 with its extensive global footprint. Being part of this international company will offer great opportunities for our existing customers and enable us to support them comprehensively. All of our employees are very much looking forward shaping the common future jointly." states Flemming Bøgely.

Dr. Jörg Rahmer, Spokesperson of the Executive Board at F24 group, states: "We as F24 group continue our growth path consequently. Besides FramWeb, who joined in early 2023, Blue Idea is the next acquisition this year in the Nordics region. With this step F24 becomes a key player in Service Notification in the Nordics. Furthermore, this contributes significantly to establish F24 as leading comprehensive resilience provider in Europe and it shows again clearly our holistic approach in the area of resilience."

About F24F24 is the leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for business messaging, emergency notification as well as incident and crisis management in Europe. More than 3,000 customers worldwide rely on F24's digital solutions to strengthen their organisational resilience holistically.

The highly innovative F24 solutions support customers through the whole value chain: from high-volume business communication and the area of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) through mass notification, smart event communication as well as public warning and emergency notification up to comprehensive incident and crisis management. 

About Blue IdeaBlue Idea is a market leading SaaS provider for Service Notification in the Nordics. The companies headquarter is in Silkeborg (Denmark) and it has offices in Sweden as well as Finland. Blue Idea develops and sells its proprietary mass notification software solution which enables customers to inform and alert specific customers, employees or citizens quickly and efficiently through SMS as well as other communication channels.

Press contact F24:Dr. Stefanie HauerSenior Vice President Marketing & Communicationpresse@f24.com+49 89 2323 638 75 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/f24-nordics-further-strengthens-leading-position-in-the-nordics-by-acquiring-leading-regional-service-notification-provider-blue-idea-aps-301881890.html

in Evidenza