Mercoledì 18 Ottobre 2023
FibreConnect partners with Tejas Networks to successfully deploy an end-to-end optical network in Italy

17 ottobre 2023 | 18.27
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that FibreConnect, an innovative wholesale telecom infrastructure developer in Italy, has successfully launched its broadband services in the country using its state-of-the-art telecom and networking products. The company added that it is the sole supplier of optical networking and broadband access products for FibreConnect's country-wide FTTP (fiber-to-the-premise) rollout, ranging from DWDM/PTN/OTN for Core to xPON and Ethernet for Access. Based on a unique business model built around partnerships with regional and retail ISPs (Internet Service Providers), FibreConnect targets industrials areas in Italy which currently lack broadband infrastructure to support the Italian government's 'Transition 4.0' plan to promote the digital transformation of its manufacturing sector.

Renzo Ravaglia, Executive Chairman and CEO of FibreConnect said, "FibreConnect is thrilled to partner with Tejas Networks on this transformative network rollout that seeks to bridge the digital divide for small & médium businesses in Italy and extend the benefits of high-speed connectivity to unserved businesses and industries across the country through its ISP partners. Tejas Networks' innovative solutions such as their business-grade Type-C protection switching on ONTs, 2.5G GPON ONTs, converged "swiss-knife" architecture for multiservice access, and novel interplay of PTN and OTN technologies in the backbone are enabling us to deliver the highest level of service to our customers in a cost-effective manner. In spite of challenging macro-economic headwinds, Tejas Networks fully met our expectations of timely deliveries, high quality, and prompt customer support to successfully get this network up and running as per committed deadlines."

Mr. Anand Athreya, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted that FibreConnect chose to build the complete network in Italy using our carrier-class optical and broadband access products. Besides signaling our emergence as a leading end-to-end supplier of world-class telecom equipment, this win also demonstrates a growing confidence among global telcos in our ability to design and execute complex, large-scale networks, all the way from access to core."

Mr. Indranil Sen, Chief Revenue Officer (UK and EU) of Tejas Networks said, "By building a single vendor network based on Tejas products, FibreConnect is able to leverage the true strengths and benefits of our innovative portfolio to develop advanced applications and create differentated services for its customers. FibreConnect's unique business model, combined with our expertise in building programmable, next-generation networks, could prove to be a potential game changer for the Italian telecommunications industry and can be replicated in other parts of Europe as well."

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks Ltd. at http://www.tejasnetworks.com or contact Investor Relations: ir@india.tejasnetworks.com

About FibreConnect

FibreConnect S.p.A. was born in 2022 from the intuition of expert professionals who have been operating for many years in the TLC sector to provide connectivity services through a high-performance and reliable fiber optic network, according to a Wholesale Only model. FibreConnect's mission is to enable the capacity for innovation and sustainable development of SMEs located in the AIA, which make up the Italian entrepreneurial fabric, allowing them to access ultra-broadband connectivity services. For more information, visit https://www.fibreconnect.it/

Contact Investor Relations: Santosh Kesavan, ir@tejasnetworks.com, +91-8041794600

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/1644113/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fibreconnect-partners-with-tejas-networks-to-successfully-deploy-an-end-to-end-optical-network-in-italy-301959307.html

