Lunedì 23 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:13
comunicato stampa

FII GLOBAL SUMMIT GATHERS INNOVATORS AND INVESTORS AMIDST ECONOMIC TURBULENCE

23 ottobre 2023 | 15.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Heads of state, CEOs, financiers, and policy experts, to convene in light of rising global economic and geopolitical unrest

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Investment Initiative, Riyadh 24-26 October will unite leaders in finance, technology, and climate to address global challenges. The summit will tackle issues including economic implications of current world conflicts, the role of climate change and governmental actions prior to COP28, strategies for leveraging AI, technology, education, and health for a better global society.

His Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan, Chairman of the Future Investment Initiative and Governor of the Public Investment Fund, will discuss the role of investment in combating climate change, ensuring technology benefits all, and equitable access to resources.

Day one will feature an Energy Summit, investigating the extent to which the Paris Agreement goals can align with economic growth, technology's part in eliminating greenhouse gases, and the pace of global decarbonization.

A line-up of technology experts at FII will examine AI's potential benefits, the need for global regulatory measures for user data privacy, and AI's potential in improving global nutrition.

An 'Innovation Hub' will focus on the future of GPT, Web3 adoption, advancements in autonomous robots, and unlocking quantum computing's potential.

Significantly, FII7 takes place amidst a series of global events, including the UNGA in New York, G20 in New Delhi, and UNFCCC MENA Climate Week in Riyadh. Its timing before COP28 highlights FII's crucial role in the ongoing global discourse.

Richard Attias, CEO of the Future Investment Initiative Institute says, "Global collaboration, in person dialogues and debates have never been more important than in these turbulent times. I urge leaders, innovators and investors around the world to adopt a shared ethical approach to challenges."

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global non-profit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2252037/Future_Investment_Initiative_Institute.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811613/FII_Institute_Logo.jpg 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fii-global-summit-gathers-innovators-and-investors-amidst-economic-turbulence-301964537.html

