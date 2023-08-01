Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Agosto 2023
11:37
comunicato stampa

Flutterwave Expands Remittance Capabilities in the US, Canada, Egypt and Rebrands $end to Send App by Flutterwave

01 agosto 2023 | 09.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Send App by Flutterwave is now available for download on Android and iOS. It comes with a new name, new look, and a solidified mission to send love in a heartbeat.

With this relaunch, Send App users can send money from US and Canada and access new corridors to Egypt and Sénégal.

This is in addition to countries like UK, EU, Nigeria and other African countries where Send App has been available in, since launch in 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave, Africa's leading payments technology company, today announced the enhancement of its $end Mobile product, now Send App by Flutterwave, to facilitate faster, easier, and more affordable money transfers from people in the diaspora to their families, friends, and loved ones in Africa. Send App now supports transfers from US and Canada and has added new recipient countries namely Egypt and Sénégal in its network. Launched in 2021, Send by Flutterwave has been fulfilling its mission of providing a fast, transparent, and secure way for the Africans Diaspora to bridge the distance, strengthen the bonds and connect with home.

The rebrand comes at a time when remittances to the continent have doubled over the last decade–reaching an estimated $100 billion in 2022,  according to the United Nations, supporting the medical bills, school fees, and living costs of an estimated 200 million relatives in Africa. With Send App, money transfer has been taken a notch higher to become an expression of love and support and a way to make a positive change in the lives of those you care about. Flutterwave is committed to helping the diaspora communities connect with their roots without compromising transparency, fees, security, and delivery time.

The app is currently available on Play Store and App Store and aims to enhance customer experience. Other key features of the Send App include real-time support and exchange rate update, an improved activity section that tracks transactions in real-time, and a new voucher code section that allows users to get discounts on transactions. 

Commenting on the relaunch, Temioluwa Adesina, Lead Product Manager, Send, said, "We've been iterating and working hard to make Send App the ultimate money transfer solution for Africans in the diaspora. I am happy we are deploying it at this time and empowering millions of Africans home and abroad to easily, safely, and quickly support and connect with each other via money transfer on Send App."

Olugbenga GB Agboola, the Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, commented, "No matter where we find ourselves as Africans, we remain tied to our home and always seek measures to support, appreciate and stay connected with our loved ones. We are excited to be joining and helping the over 160 million Africans diasporans in the journey to easily connect with home via quick and safe money transfer on Send App. This is a remittance solution built on our cross-border experience and global payment infrastructure reach. We are on a mission to simplify payments for endless possibilities, Send App is a critical step in that direction."

Here is how to Send Money on Send App 

Send

Existing users can update their apps to enjoy the new look and capabilities. New users can get it on iOS or Android by clicking on the respective highlighted links below:

Google Play StoreApp Store

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is the leading payments technology company that enables businesses across the world to expand their operations in Africa and other emerging markets through a platform that enables local and cross-border transactions via one Application Programming Interface (API). Flutterwave has processed over 400M transactions in excess of USD $25B and serves more than one million businesses, including customers like Uber, Airpeace, Bamboo, Piggyvest, and others. The company's key advantage is connecting businesses to various local and international payment types to enable them to expand globally. It also enables cross-border transactions from the diaspora to African countries via its Send App product. Flutterwave processes payments via multiple payment modes, including local and international cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, and Google Pay. The company has an infrastructure reach in 34 African countries.

For more information on Flutterwave's journey; please visit: www.flutterwave.com 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166762/Send_App_by_Flutterwave.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flutterwave-expands-remittance-capabilities-in-the-us-canada-egypt-and-rebrands-end-to-send-app-by-flutterwave-301890065.html

