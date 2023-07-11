Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:16
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:16 Valeria Marini: "Con Jovanotti durò un anno, è vero che bacia bene"

10:51 Wimbledon 2023, oggi la sfida Sinner-Safiullin: orario e dove vederla in tv

10:35 Pnnr, Cabina di regia su quarta rata

10:27 Svezia nella Nato, cosa ottiene Erdogan

09:54 Caldo, oggi bollino rosso in 8 città: arancione in altre 8

09:37 Sindrome di Guillain-Barré, in Perù è emergenza sanitaria: cos'è, sintomi, cura

09:35 Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Messaggio chiaro Nato su percorso adesione"

09:27 Bannon dovrà pagare 500mila dollari di spese legali

09:07 Carburante, i prezzi di benzina e gasolio oggi in Italia

09:02 Forza Italia, Tajani: "Chi vuole si candidi al posto mio alla presidenza"

08:48 Israele, primi ok a parte riforma giustizia: proteste in tutto il Paese

08:16 Ucraina, 007 Gb: pressioni di Mosca su imprese edili per reclutare 'volontari'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Flutterwave Launches Tuition to Ease Education Fee Payments for Africans Abroad and on the Continent

11 luglio 2023 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAGOS, Nigeria, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flutterwave, Africa's leading payments technology company, has launched Tuition, a new payment product, to allow African users to conveniently pay various fees to educational institutions within Africa and overseas using their local currencies. The educational institutions available on Tuition include high schools, universities, colleges and some global edutech platforms.

Tuition is designed to solve the challenges in paying school fees for students studying abroad and at home and aims to ensure payments ease when making the transactions. The new service enables students, parents, guardians and sponsors to pay school fees to over 40 institutions in the UK, with plans to add more institutions in more countries in Africa and beyond.

It has been reported that African payments to overseas schools have been hindered by a myriad of challenges. From the high cost of transactions, limited access to banking services, lack of transparency, security concerns, and currency exchange rates, Africans have faced difficulties in ensuring that their funds are disbursed within the shortest times possible to overseas financial institutions.

The new product will leverage Flutterwave's world-class payments technology solution to make school fee payments more convenient, secure, and reliable. Parents, guardians, and sponsors can now pay directly to learning institutions in the UK and easily track their transactions by checking the status and history on the Tuition web app.

Olugbenga "GB" Agboola, Flutterwave CEO, commented on Tuition by saying,

"We are excited to launch Tuition to support the dreams of African students across all levels who want to study anywhere without worrying about how to meet the deadline for their school fees payment. With Tuition, we are providing a safer, reliable, and affordable means for African students to pursue their dreams and seamlessly get financial support from parents, guardians, and sponsors."

Speaking on the new product launch, Stella Elele, Product Manager of Tuition by Flutterwave, said: "We are always looking for new ways to make payment challenges in Africa hassle-free, and we are confident that Tuition will be a game changer for parents who want to support their children's education. We are excited to offer this solution to parents in Nigeria, with plans to eventually roll out the service to other African countries. We want to provide the best possible service and support for our customers."

The product is currently available in Nigeria for UK school fees payments and will soon be rolled out to other African countries in the coming months. Flutterwave also plans to add more schools in Africa, the UK, US, Canada, France and Germany as it grows access to the product.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2150732/TUITION_BLOG.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flutterwave-launches-tuition-to-ease-education-fee-payments-for-africans-abroad-and-on-the-continent-301873346.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Altro high schools colleges and some scuola schools
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, oggi 8 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Amministratori locali più popolari, la classifica del Sole 24 Ore
News to go
Russia, Cremlino: Putin ha incontrato Prigozhin il 29 giugno
News to go
PA, aumentano i furbetti del cartellino: +13% nel 2022
News to go
Caldo record, il decalogo della Croce rossa per evitare i rischi
News to go
Nato, Tajani: "Vertice Vilnius guardi a sud del mondo"
News to go
Calciomercato 2023, ultime news
News to go
Stoltenberg: "Nato unita manderà forte messaggio su futura adesione Kiev"
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, continuano le ricerche
News to go
Nato, Ucraina sollecita impegno per sua adesione
News to go
Roma, blitz carabinieri a San Basilio: 5 arresti
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza