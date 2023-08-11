Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Agosto 2023
comunicato stampa

Flytxt Wins Frost & Sullivan MEASA Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

11 agosto 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flytxt, a leading provider of AI-driven Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) Maximization SaaS, announced today that it has received the prestigious Frost & Sullivan 2023 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the domain 'AI for Telecom CX'.

Telecommunication companies in the expanding Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) markets are broadening their service offerings to be the preferred digital lifestyle partner for customers. They are increasingly focusing on providing superior digital experiences that create sustained customer value. The award recognizes the market relevance and unique value proposition of Flytxt's AI-powered solutions enabling Telco to effortlessly measure, monitor, and maximise CLTV across their business functions.

"Flytxt has proven that embedding actionable real-time intelligence within CX workflows optimises business decisions and outcomes. With its focus on developing ready-to-use SaaS solutions that can be plugged into any CRM or CX systems with ease, Flytxt is truly democratising the generation and consumption of customer intelligence for creating profitable customer experiences in the digital era," said Natalia Casanovas, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

The large number of consumption data points across different products and dynamically changing customer behaviour make CLTV calculation a complex problem for Telco despite having access to modern CX and data management tools. Flytxt leverages its well-trained, privacy-preserving AI to solve this challenge. It analyses complex subscription data patterns, derives deeper insights, and offers recommended actions via APIs to existing CX workflows to optimise business outcomes. The company recently launched a Generative AI tool, which enables rapid design iterations of high performing digital products that meet business objectives.

"We are honored to receive recognition from Frost & Sullivan for a second time for our unique technology. We foresee broader applicability of our well-trained AI across enterprise functions like Product Management, Customer Care, Marketing, and Digital. It influences decisions and actions across various CX workflows and allows telco and their digital partners to share customer insights while safeguarding data privacy," said Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt.  

Flytxt works with industry leaders in the MEASA region such as Indosat, MTN, Orange, Ooredoo, and Zain directly or through partners for driving their CX transformation programs.

About Flytxt

Flytxt empowers the world's biggest brands to solve one of the fundamental challenges of subscription and usage-based businesses– how to maximize customer lifetime value (CLTV). Its AI-powered SaaS solutions enable enterprises to maximize CLTV through gaining a deeper understanding of their customers and products and empowering them to deliver profitable digital experiences with agility and precision, at scale. Flytxt is the trusted technology partner of 70+ enterprises across more than 50 countries, as well as of top CX platform vendors for CLTV maximization. Its award-winning, proprietary CLTV AI has been designed and trained using real-world insights and patterns from more than a billion consumers and trillions of data points. The firm has a corporate office in Dubai, global development centers in India, and presence in Mexico, the Netherlands, Colombia, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Spain, and Kenya.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183332/Flytxt.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2183592/Flytxt_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flytxt-wins-frost--sullivan-measa-competitive-strategy-leadership-award-301898231.html

