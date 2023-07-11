Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 11 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:03
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:51 Wimbledon 2023, oggi la sfida Sinner-Safiullin: orario e dove vederla in tv

10:35 Pnnr, Cabina di regia su quarta rata

10:27 Svezia nella Nato, cosa ottiene Erdogan

09:54 Caldo, oggi bollino rosso in 8 città: arancione in altre 8

09:37 Sindrome di Guillain-Barré, in Perù è emergenza sanitaria: cos'è, sintomi, cura

09:35 Ucraina, Stoltenberg: "Messaggio chiaro Nato su percorso adesione"

09:27 Bannon dovrà pagare 500mila dollari di spese legali

09:07 Carburante, i prezzi di benzina e gasolio oggi in Italia

09:02 Forza Italia, Tajani: "Chi vuole si candidi al posto mio alla presidenza"

08:48 Israele, primi ok a parte riforma giustizia: proteste in tutto il Paese

08:16 Ucraina, 007 Gb: pressioni di Mosca su imprese edili per reclutare 'volontari'

08:06 Temptation Island 2023, coppie tra lacrime e addii (forse). Tra Ale e Federico cosa succederà? - Video

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Flytxt's omni-channel CVM solution enables Mongolia-based Mobicom to elevate customer experience

11 luglio 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flytxt, a leading provider of AI-powered Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) Maximisation solutions, announced that Mobicom Corporation has started using NEON-dX, their full stack Customer Value Management (CVM) SaaS. The Mongolia-based company is a part of Japanese telecommunications group KDDI and has a subscriber base of 1.7 million.

Mobicom uses the solution to derive actionable customer intelligence and automate omni-channel customer engagement programs aimed at delivering value-added digital experiences to its whole customer base.

"It gives us immense satisfaction to support market leaders like Mobicom in creating lasting customer relationships that drive positive long-term business outcomes," said Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt. "Our well-trained AI helps subscription businesses gain deeper insights on customer behaviour and adapt their CX decisions and actions on the fly."

The built-in CLTV AI, analytics, and omni-channel campaign orchestration capabilities of NEON-dX will enable Mobicom to scale up their CVM practice and launch upsell, cross-sell, and retention campaigns faster. Flytxt's solution also makes it possible for Mobicom to engage with customers on new age digital channels like wallet and content apps. With this, Mobicom aims to increase the adoption of new digital services among their existing voice and data customers.

"We are committed to our vision of using the best-in-class technology solutions to deliver unique game-changing customer experiences," said Mr.Dulguun Gansukh, Director of Mobicom Product Marketing Department. "Flytxt's market-proven solution with an advanced AI will help us increase our outreach and promote right value propositions befitting customers' usage behavioral trends and engagement contexts."

Flytxt is a trusted technology partner to 70+ digital enterprises across more than 50 countries and top CX platform vendors for CLTV maximisation. Clients and partners use Flytxt's solutions to drive better business outcomes from different workflows across CX functions like sales, marketing, customer care, and digital services.

About Mobicom

Mobicom Corporation LLC introduced the first cellular service in Mongolia in 1996, and since then has grown to become the leading telecommunications and information technology company in Mongolia. 

Today, Mobicom Corporation and Mobicom group's subsidiaries are providing ICT services such as cellular, and satellite communications, high-speed Internet, digital payment solutions, data centers, OTT technology-based content and video streaming service, network infrastructure, inter-city and international channel rent services, and digital content to government agencies, enterprises, and individuals. 

About Flytxt

Flytxt is the trusted technology partner of 70+ digital enterprises across more than 50 countries, as well as of top CX platform vendors for Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) maximisation. Its award-winning, proprietary CLTV AI has been designed and trained using real-world insights and patterns from more than a billion consumers and trillions of data points. The firm has a corporate office in Dubai, global development centers in India and presence in Mexico, The Netherlands, Malaysia, Colombia, Czech Republic, Spain and Kenya.

Photo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148807/MOBICOM.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096851/Flytxt_Logo.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flytxts-omni-channel-cvm-solution-enables-mongolia-based-mobicom-to-elevate-customer-experience-301871854.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza their full stack Customer Value Management Flytxt's omni channel CVM Customer Value Management Flytxt's
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo, oggi 8 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Amministratori locali più popolari, la classifica del Sole 24 Ore
News to go
Russia, Cremlino: Putin ha incontrato Prigozhin il 29 giugno
News to go
PA, aumentano i furbetti del cartellino: +13% nel 2022
News to go
Caldo record, il decalogo della Croce rossa per evitare i rischi
News to go
Nato, Tajani: "Vertice Vilnius guardi a sud del mondo"
News to go
Calciomercato 2023, ultime news
News to go
Stoltenberg: "Nato unita manderà forte messaggio su futura adesione Kiev"
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, continuano le ricerche
News to go
Nato, Ucraina sollecita impegno per sua adesione
News to go
Roma, blitz carabinieri a San Basilio: 5 arresti
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza