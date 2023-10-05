Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 05 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:22
comunicato stampa

FOREST FIRES & IOT: Kinéis's spatial connectivity revolutionizes forest fire prevention thanks to early detection

05 ottobre 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TOULOUSE, France, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New space technologies and the Internet of Things by satellite are contributing to better prevention in detecting forest fires and reducing their impact on the environment. French operator Kinéis illustrates this application that could significantly reduce the ravages of fires worldwide.

Kinéis connectivity for the IoT: global coverage

Kinéis global connectivity enables to track and monitor objects in remote areas without coverage by terrestrial networks. In addition, our frequencies used in the 400 MHz bandwidth have excellent signal penetration in the canopy-covered environment.

How does Kinéis connectivity work?

Thanks to its constellation of 25 nanosatellites and 19 ground remote stations, Kinéis locates and connects objects through terminals, wherever they may be on the planet. Combining NewSpace's technological innovation with the IoT ensures narrowband, low-consumption, simple and reliable global connectivity.

With their very low power consumption, the terminals have an autonomy of several years, sending messages only when necessary.

Kinéis satellite connectivity operating diagram:

Infographic—https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238015/Kineis_Infographic.jpg

Benefits of Kinéis connectivity:

In 2023, Kinéis' satellite solutions for the IoT were officially selected by the French Ministry of Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion in future forest fire detection systems.

More information:

Kinéis White Paper on forest fires: https://www.kineis.com/en/white-paper/

https://www.kineis.com/en/iot-satellite-forest-fire-detection/https://www.kineis.com/en/kineis-iot-satellite-connectivity-forest-fire-detection-expertising/

About Kinéis

Founded in 2018, Kinéis is a satellite operator and global connectivity provider. The company inherits forty years of expertise in the ARGOS system, founded by CNES (the French Space Agency) and historically operated by CLS (Collecte Localisation Satellites) to develop a reliable technology providing easy access to useful satellite data. Kinéis locates and connects objects wherever they are on the planet, simplifying and multiplying their use by professionals and private individuals alike. In doing so, it deploys all its technological innovation capabilities to bring together New Space and IoT. Kinéis raised €100 million in 2020 and has been awarded the French Tech Next40 label, classes 2021, 2022, and French Tech 120, class 2023.

Press contacts:

Anne-Cécile Thibault - athibault@kineis.com  Sébastien Martignac - smartignac@kineis.com

Logo — https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238016/4320761/Kineis_French_Tech_120_2023_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/forest-fires--iot-kineiss-spatial-connectivity-revolutionizes-forest-fire-prevention-thanks-to-early-detection-301948089.html

