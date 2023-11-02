Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Frost and Sullivan Recognizes SecPod as Entrepreneurial Company of the Year 2023, Global Vulnerability Management

02 novembre 2023 | 14.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SecPod Technologies, a global leader in the vulnerability and patch management marketplace, has been recognized by Frost and Sullivan as Entrepreneurial Company of the Year 2023, Global Vulnerability Management. Frost and Sullivan, a worldwide industry analyst annually presents best practices of the year award for demonstrating outstanding achievements in respective industry.

SecPod SanerNow is an industry leading advanced vulnerability management platform, it eliminates the need of having multiple tools and offers comprehensive view of all the risks detected with its unified dashboard. With its new release risk prioritization, it takes vulnerability management a step ahead and helps achieve complete security for organizations making it a streamlined process.

Swetha Krishnamoorthi, Senior Industry Analyst, Cybersecurity, Frost & Sullivan said, "With its security intelligence repository as the base, SecPod started building its VM platform. After 7 to 8 years of intense product development, the company launched its full-fledged platform SanerNow in 2018. Today, SecPod has customers from about 25 countries covering all continents." Further she added, "SanerNow's patch management capabilities stand out from the competition since it can patch all the discovered vulnerabilities and perform other system-hardening actions. Even if no direct remediation is available, SanerNow applies security controls that provide workarounds for the vulnerabilities."

Reacting to receiving the award, CEO of SecPod, Chandrashekar Basavanna said, "We are thrilled to receive this award from a globally recognized industry analyst firm. This means our product innovation built over several years is culminating in an industry redefining technology in effectively shoring up the cyber defense. We have been pioneering the concept of Continuous Vulnerability and Exposure Management, and our Customers love it."

He also said, "SecPod has acquired Customers across all geography over the last three years through our inbound channel. We have also onboarded Enterprise Customers across all verticals through our Channel ecosystem, mainly North America, APAC, and European regions. While we continue to focus on creating industry-disruptive technology to be at the forefront, we'll also pursue aggressive Customer acquisition over the next three years."

About SecPod:

SecPod is a SaaS-based cybersecurity products and technology company created with a singular, unwavering goal of preventing cyberattacks. Founded in the year 2008, the company provides top-of-the-line vulnerability and patch management solutions that strengthen the cybersecurity posture of enterprises, SMBs, MSSPs and the like. For more information visit https://www.secpod.com/.

About Frost and Sullivan:

Frost & Sullivan is the world-renowned leading analyst helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies. Its innovative go-to-market strategies and proven implementation best practices have helped transform the businesses and business models.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264557/SecPod_Entrepreneurial_Award.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost-and-sullivan-recognizes-secpod-as-entrepreneurial-company-of-the-year-2023-global-vulnerability-management-301975520.html

