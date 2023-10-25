Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:12 Sinner batte Tiafoe, vola in semifinale a Vienna

23:04 Gaza, Onu chiede tregua umanitaria. Israele: "Giorno dell'infamia"

22:12 F1 Gp Messico 2023, Verstappen comanda prime prove libere e Ferrari indietro

21:42 Israele, pressing Usa per evitare attacco a Gaza: troppo tardi?

21:37 Borsa della Ricerca, oltre mille appuntamenti in tre giorni

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

19:27 Manovra 2024, niente taglio del cuneo per tredicesima

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE INSTITUTE TO ADDRESS GLOBAL AI RISKS BY BRINGING EAST, WEST AND GLOBAL SOUTH TOGETHER FOR COLLECTIVE ACTION

25 ottobre 2023 | 09.04
LETTURA: 3 minuti

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FII Institute, a global non-profit foundation dedicated to tackling global issues by convening global leaders from private and public sectors, has today resolved to tackle AI risks in the form of a Resolution on AI and Humanity. 

At the Future Investment Initiative summit underway in Riyadh (24 -26 October) 6,000 leaders, investors and innovators from east, west and Global are taking part in over 200 panels and discussions designed to tackle the big issues facing humanity, including the acceleration of AI and related technologies.

With global concerns running ahead of government and private sector action on governance and regulation of AI, and with notable industry leaders themselves expressing disquiet, an urgent need for immediate and robust global action has been identified at FII.  Threats identified include:

A unified and inclusive governance regime for AI is urgently needed.  It has been identified that until there is global alignment on AI development and regulation, risks will remain.

The resolution sets out urgent actions on AI:

FII will establish an AI Coalition, bringing together investors, corporations, government leaders and academics from developed and emerging markets to engage in a frank and candid dialogue on the critical issue of AI alignment.

The FII7 summit takes place a month after AI issues were addressed at the G20 summit in New Delhi and at UNGA in New York.  It takes place one week before the UK hosts an AI safety summit at the UK home of codebreaking and computing, Bletchley Park. This positions FII's deliberations on AI within a live ongoing global conversation.

Richard Attias, CEO of the Future Investment Initiative Institute:

"It is absurd that tech companies and governance mechanisms in China, the US, EU, UK and Global South are so divergent on the threats and opportunities. The AI market is projected to reach up to $1.8Tn.  AI stands poised to resolve some of our toughest challenges. But it can also create major global risks if we don't urgently align AI with the needs of humanity. AI is about to transform global societies and economies and the world needs to get to grips with this quickly."

About FII Institute

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute is a global nonprofit foundation driven by data with an investment arm and one agenda: Impact on Humanity. Global and inclusive, we foster great minds from around the world and turn ideas into real-world solutions in four critical areas: Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Robotics, Education, Healthcare and Sustainability.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1811613/FII_Institute_Logo.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2257092/FII_AI_Resolution_Summit.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/future-investment-initiative-institute-to-address-global-ai-risks-by-bringing-east-west-and-global-south-together-for-collective-action-301966929.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA global non profit foundation dedicated INVESTMENT INITIATIVE INSTITUTE dedicated to tackling global issues risks in the form
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza