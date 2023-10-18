Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 18 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:11 Caso Cospito, istanza difesa su 41 bis: domani udienza Sorveglianza

15:07 Roma, accoltella ragazzo alla gola fuori dal bar: arrestato

15:04 Fusa da record, la gatta Bella conquista il Guinness

14:55 Long Covid e calo di memoria, ecco perché

14:34 In viaggio con Banca d'Italia, tappa a Cagliari tra incontri e informazione

14:25 Report salute: riconoscere valore di over 65 centrali per società e giovani

14:12 Milano, donna violenta e deruba anziano: arrestata

14:11 Ascolti tv, Inghilterra-Italia batte 'Ghost' e DiMartedì

14:10 Agroalimentare, Lollobrigida: "Efficientare sistema per mantenere qualità"

14:05 Catania, 15enne a capo di gang incubo di una discoteca: 7 misure cautelari

14:05 Parigi, un 'buco' nel cielo sopra la Torre Eiffel: cos'è il fenomeno meteo Skypunch

14:04 Si finge avvocato e vince 26 cause legali senza laurea: arrestato

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

G42 and OpenAI launch partnership to deploy advanced AI capabilities optimized for the UAE and broader region

18 ottobre 2023 | 14.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G42, the leading UAE-based technology holding group, has announced a partnership with OpenAI, the AI research and deployment company behind ChatGPT, to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions to the UAE and regional markets.

This partnership will focus on leveraging OpenAI's generative AI models in domains where G42 already has deep expertise including financial services, energy, healthcare and public services. OpenAI will work with G42 to accelerate the solution development process, ensuring that organizations can best leverage the power of generative AI in their specific use cases.

Through solutions built by G42, organizations in the UAE and the region will be able to simplify the process of integrating these advanced AI capabilities into their existing enterprise landscapes, unlocking the potential of OpenAI's models.

To drive this expansion across the entire region, significant AI-ready infrastructure is imperative. G42 will prioritize its substantial AI infrastructure capacity to support OpenAI's local and regional inferencing on Microsoft Azure data centers.

Commenting on the partnership, Peng Xiao, Group CEO, said: "At the core of our mission lies the pursuit of AI as a transformative force for good, fueling innovation and progress. Our partnership with OpenAI transcends technological synergy; it's a convergence of value and vision. We are excited to join OpenAI on the journey to shape a future where AI benefits all of humanity."

Sam Altman, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenAI, stated: "Our partnership with G42 is a significant commitment to further harnessing AI's transformative power. Leveraging G42's industry expertise, we aim to empower businesses and communities with effective solutions that resonate with the nuances of the region. This collaboration lays the foundation for equitable advancements in generative AI across the globe."

Both organizations will continue to explore ways to accelerate generative AI innovation and adoption globally.

G42's efforts in the field of generative AI are currently on full display at GITEX Global in Dubai where its portfolio companies are showcasing a wide range of offerings that span across multiple industries.

Media contact: Giacomo Ziani, giacomo.ziani@g42.ai 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2250914/G42_OpenAI_Partnership.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/g42-and-openai-launch-partnership-to-deploy-advanced-ai-capabilities-optimized-for-the-uae-and-broader-region-301960645.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT leading UAE UAE deployment company behind ChatGPT partnership
Vedi anche
News to go
Biden: "Da Hamas atrocità superiori a quelle dell'Isis"
News to go
Roma, maxi frode fiscale: in 3 ai domiciliari
News to go
Divorzio e separazione con unico atto, via libera da Cassazione
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Terrorismo, Piantedosi: "In Italia 28mila obiettivi sensibili, a ora no rischi concreti"
News to go
Siae: "Economia degli spettacoli vale 3 miliardi e cresce del 187%"
News to go
Colosseo, da oggi il biglietto è nominativo
News to go
Infarto, 60mila ogni anno in Italia
News to go
Israele-Gaza, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Terrorismo, due arresti della Digos a Milano
News to go
Euro 2024, stasera Inghilterra-Italia a Wembley
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, morto sospetto killer


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza