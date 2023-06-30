Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 22:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

19:25 Taylor Swift, concerto Milano: raddoppia data San Siro 2024

19:18 Santanchè, Schlein: "Pd voterà mozione M5S"

19:11 Inter, Calhanoglu e Bastoni prolungano contratto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GAC Unveils Industry-First Innovations at GAC TECH DAY 2023

29 giugno 2023 | 18.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Group, China's leading automobile manufacturer with a strong emphasis on innovation, hosted its annual flagship conference GAC TECH DAY 2023 on June 26. Themed "Evolving Technology", the event unveiled several key innovative feats and industry firsts in the field of connectivity, engine, and vehicle technology.

The event was attended by over 160 foreign and domestic media outlets and distinguished guests, including Jiang Zhitao, Vice Mayor of Guangzhou; Zeng Qinghong, Chairman of GAC Group; and Feng Xingya, General Manager of GAC Group.

At the conference, GAC revealed the world's first ammonia-powered engine for passenger cars. The engine, developed by the group's in-house R&D center, achieves reliable fuel ignition with 120kW power and a 90% carbon reduction rate, offering an efficient, reliable, and low-carbon fuel alternative for the automobile industry.

GAC also introduced Trumpchi E9, the industry's first passenger vehicle to use liquid hydrogen fuel. Equipped with GAC's Mega Waves Hybrid Modular Architecture, the hydrogen-powered MPV has a range of nearly 600km and travels up to 100km on 1.4kg of hydrogen.

ADiGO MAGIC, a revolutionary in-car open-source software platform was also unveiled. The platform provides more than 2,000 service-oriented functions to build immediate and personalized travel scenarios for users, and will be equipped on the soon-to-be-released AION Hyper GT.

Additionally, GAC also announced its GOVE (GAC On-the-Go Vertical EV), an all-electric flying vehicle. Consisting of a separable flight cabin and ADiGO PILOT-powered autonomous mobile chassis, the GOVE adopts 90% lightweight composite materials, a 3DoF flight control system, and aerospace-grade high-precision docking technology. The design ensures the GOVE can operate as a smart mobility solution in ground travel, airborne flight, and air-to-ground docking scenarios.

Technology and innovation are at the core of GAC MOTOR's brand value. The technological achievements showcased at GAC TECH DAY 2023 will serve as key solutions in the brand's efforts to reach new heights in the global automobile market. GAC will continue to leverage its capabilities to develop an innovation-driven and carbon neutral future for mobility.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144332/75s_final_0626.mp4

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-unveils-industry-first-innovations-at-gac-tech-day-2023-301867222.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event unveiled several automobile manufacturer flagship conference GAC TECH DAY 2023 on June 26 industry firsts in the field
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza