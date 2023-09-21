Gates Foundation Honors 2023 Goalkeepers Awardees, Announces Commitments to Advance the Sustainable Development Goals

Awardees include Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter, Bono, and activists from Cameroon, Ethiopia, and the United States

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its annual Goalkeepers events, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced this year's Goalkeepers Global Goals Award winners, recognizing the contributions of six remarkable leaders working in their communities and around the world to advance progress towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

The awards ceremony took place during UN General Assembly week on the evening of September 19. It was followed by a daytime event today to discuss current and future efforts to achieve the Global Goals through concrete action and new approaches to development finance. Participants included Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, President William Ruto of Kenya, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and more than 400 young changemakers from around the world.

Earlier this week, the foundation responded to an alarming reversal in progress on Global Goal 3 by announcing commitments totaling $200 million to help achieve universal access to family planning products and information, faster delivery of lifesaving health solutions, and a reduction in maternal and child mortality.

"Halfway to the deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals, our annual Goalkeepers Report shows that on 18 indicators—from poverty to gender equality, education to food security, health to climate—the world is off track," said Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation. "But we also see where innovation, investment, and the extraordinary work of passionate changemakers around the world have the potential to turn the tide, saving the lives of 2 million mothers and babies by 2030."

The full text of the 2023 Goalkeepers Report can be found here: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/goalkeepers/report/2023-report/

Celebrating Global GoalkeepersThis year's 2023 Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards Ceremony was hosted by Elaine Welteroth, award-winning journalist, TV host, and author, and was attended by global leaders, activists, and celebrities. The event included special performances by Tiwa Savage, Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress; Usha Jey, Tamil dancer and choreographer; Zara Larsson, Swedish singer-songwriter; and the Harlem Gospel Choir.

The daytime event featured special guests Jon Batiste, American musician and singer; David Oyelowo, actor, director, and producer; Titilope Sonuga, Nigerian poet and former poet laureate; and Sallie Krawcheck, founder of Ellevest.

"This year's Goalkeepers Global Goals Award winners show us how human ingenuity and innovation can help tackle some of the world's most difficult challenges," said Blessing Omakwu, deputy director, global content and campaigns and Goalkeepers lead. "Everyone has the power to make a difference in their communities, and these courageous and indefatigable advocates are helping tens of thousands of people live healthier, more productive lives."

This year's awards include:

Special recognition awards were presented to Rosalynn and Jimmy Carterand Bono for their tireless work over many decades towards global health and development.

Media assets, which include biographies, images, and videos of awardees, as well as photos from the awards ceremony, can be found here.

Accelerating Progress Toward the Global GoalsThe Gates Foundation announced the following commitments this week:

About the Bill & Melinda Gates FoundationGuided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives. In developing countries, it focuses on improving people's health and giving them the chance to lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty. In the United States, it seeks to ensure that all people—especially those with the fewest resources—have access to the opportunities they need to succeed in school and life. Based in Seattle, Washington, the foundation is led by CEO Mark Suzman, under the direction of Co-chairs Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates and the board of trustees.

About GoalkeepersGoalkeepers is the foundation's campaign to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals). By sharing stories and data behind the Global Goals through an annual report, the Gates Foundation hopes to inspire a new generation of leaders—Goalkeepers who raise awareness of progress, hold their leaders accountable, and drive action to achieve the Global Goals.

About the Global GoalsOn September 25, 2015, at the United Nations headquarters in New York, 193 world leaders committed to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (Global Goals). These are a series of ambitious objectives and targets to achieve three extraordinary things by 2030: end poverty, fight inequality and injustice, and fix climate change.

Media Contact: media@gatesfoundation.org

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gates-foundation-honors-2023-goalkeepers-awardees-announces-commitments-to-advance-the-sustainable-development-goals-301932487.html