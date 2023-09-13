Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 13 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:39
10:13 Graduatoria test Medicina 2023, oggi il primo scorrimento

09:50 'Chi l'ha visto?' torna stasera in tv, ospiti e casi della prima puntata

09:38 Taranto, annega in piscina: soccorsa dal marito, muore in ospedale

09:28 Incontro con Putin, cosa ha detto Kim Jong-un

09:27 Apple, scivolone in Borsa: ecco cosa pesa sul gigante di Cupertino

09:15 Benzina self service sfiora i 2 euro al litro, i prezzi di oggi

08:45 Ucraina, attacco Russia con droni kamikaze contro Odessa e Sumy

08:40 Meteo, oggi e domani pioggia al Nord. Sole e caldo al Sud

08:11 Putin e Kim Jong-un, visita nel cosmodromo - Video

07:36 Migranti Lampedusa, barca si capovolge durante sbarco: morto neonato

07:35 Corea del Nord, lanciati due missili a corto raggio verso Mar del Giappone

07:09 Putin e Kim, incontro in Russia: summit su armi e satelliti

comunicato stampa

GDS Link Introduces Lisa Bonalle as CEO, Continuing its Path of Innovation and Growth

13 settembre 2023 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Former President, Paul Greenwood, will continue his role as a member of the board.

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GDS Link, a global leader in credit risk solutions and data analytics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisa Bonalle as its new CEO. She succeeds company co-founder and former President, Paul Greenwood, who will continue his role as a member of the board. Co-Founder, Yves Duhoux, will continue to serve as Chief Technology Officer.

Bonalle most recently served as president of Verisk Financial Group a division of Verisk Analytics, a leading data analytics and risk assessment firm. Bonalle's collaborative approach and skilled direction yielded substantial business growth and innovation within the marketplace. Under her visionary leadership, Verisk Financial orchestrated the successful acquisition of multiple organizations, bolstering its prominence within the financial services sector. This strategic trajectory eventually led to the group's acquisition by TransUnion in April 2022. Leveraging over 30 years within payments, credit cards, and consumer banking, Bonalle possesses a wealth of expertise in corporate strategy and product development. "I am thrilled to become a part of the GDS Link team and lead the company into its next phase of growth." said Bonalle. "GDS Link has a remarkable reputation for delivering innovative and impactful real-time decisioning solutions, and I look forward to working with our talented team to build on that legacy."

Greenwood, shared his optimism about the company's future under Bonalle's leadership, stating, "It has been an incredible journey leading GDS Link alongside my fellow co-founders. I am confident that Lisa's strategic vision and extensive experience will drive GDS Link to new heights, and I am excited to support her in my new role as Executive Chairman."

Reflecting on the transition, board member Brendan Reidy remarked, "We are immensely grateful for Paul's dedication and hard work in guiding GDS Link to its current standing. His leadership has been invaluable. At the same time, we are thrilled to welcome Lisa as the new CEO. Her strategic insights and proven leadership make her the ideal candidate to lead GDS Link into the future."

About GDS Link:

GDS Link is a global credit risk leader delivering innovative decisioning solutions and data analytics. With 17+ years of experience, GDS Link empowers financial institutions to understand customers, mitigate risks, and optimize lending through data aggregation, advanced analytics, and responsive decisioning. Our transparent solutions span the customer journey, from acquisition to retention.

Delivering over a billion decisions annually to clients in 46 countries, GDS Link boasts unrivaled experience, expertise, and strong strategic partnerships with organizations across both the financial services and technology spectrum to help organizations manage credit risk and drive business growth.

For media inquiries, please contact:Matt TepperVP, Global MarketingEmail: Matthew.Tepper@gdslink.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2207756/Lisa_Bonalle.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/966260/GDS_Link_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gds-link-introduces-lisa-bonalle-as-ceo-continuing-its-path-of-innovation-and-growth-301925275.html

