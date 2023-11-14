Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:12 Fiumicino, droga a tassisti e Ncc: arrestato pusher-lavavetri

15:02 Pil Italia 2023 può scendere. Giorgetti: "Possibile correzione al ribasso"

14:49 Fentanyl, Biden e Xi verso storico accordo per stroncare i traffici

14:47 Luxuria, la confessione: "Io vittima di bullismo quando non esisteva ancora"

14:42 "Stop munizioni a Israele", Amnesty e Oxfam scrivono al Pentagono

14:37 Pari opportunità, Amazon Italia: certificazione di parità di genere per tutte linee di business

14:23 "Hitler sarebbe orgoglioso di Netanyahu", bufera su dirigente calcio inglese

14:12 Grimaldi (Alis): "Il governo stanzi per 'Sea modal shift' e per il Ferrobonus 100 mln annui"

14:08 Trasporto marittimo, Grimaldi: "Tassazione Ets ci farà fare tornare indietro di 30 anni"

13:55 Meloni: "Schengen da preservare, ripristino appena possibile"

13:54 Ambiente, La Pietra: "Agricoltura fondamentale per tutela del territorio"

13:53 Re Carlo compie 75 anni, tra famiglia ed eventi benefici

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GDToday established to be a flagship media in China's Greater Bay Area

14 novembre 2023 | 14.29
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GDToday was officially established as an international communication center and a subsidiary of the Nanfang Media Group on November 14, with the aim to be the primary source for the world to learn about Guangdong and a flagship media in China's Greater Bay Area in 3 to 5 years.

At the inauguration ceremony, government officials, media partners and scholars from home and abroad sent their best wishes to GDToday and called for more quality reports, media products and cultural exchange activities.

"GDToday has been spreading multilingual stories about China and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA)," said Irina Bokova, former Director-General of UNESCO, and she hopes GDToday will continue to work for a better mutual understanding with global media outlets, so that the East and West meet again and the whole world lives in harmony.

GDToday officially launched its English application, which features four major functions, including news, services, cities and lifestyle, with the aim to develop a handy application for insight and services of Guangdong and invite expats to share their lives in the province.

Additionally, Guangdong's provincial government departments, major media outlets and the 21 municipalities will open their own pages on the GDToday website and application to update timely information about local development.

Thus far, GDToday has become a multifaceted platform with a news website, mobile application, social media channels, WeChat official account and newsletter with about 20 million overseas users. Its website (www.newsgd.com) and news application are the only provincial multilingual news website and the only provincial English news application. It has also forged partnerships with more than 1000 media outlets worldwide.

Over the past two years, GDToday has released about 40 thousand original reports using multimedia and shed light on the rapid development in China, especially in the GBA, with vivid stories. It has also organized more than 40 online and offline salons, forums and music concerts to showcase the Lingnan culture and business environment, which has attracted about 10 thousand participants.

According to the information released at the ceremony, GDToday will expand its scale and have more than 100 employees. It will be developed into a flagship media in the GBA that continues to offer accurate and timely news reports and host a series of cultural activities to facilitate people-to-people links with the world.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GzDzfIBmuQs 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gdtoday-established-to-be-a-flagship-media-in-chinas-greater-bay-area-301987598.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT learn about Guangdong established as an be GDToday established to be
Vedi anche
News to go
Controlli dei Nas nelle mense scolastiche, irregolare 1 su 4
News to go
Bonus barriere architettoniche al 75% fino al 2025
News to go
Gaza, si aggrava la situazione degli ospedali
News to go
Sciopero 17 novembre, sindacati non cedono
News to go
Lavoro, imprese stimano 430mila assunzioni a novembre
News to go
Unicef, un bambino su tre vive in aree dove non c'è abbastanza acqua
News to go
Differenze di salario tra uomo e donna in Italia: i numeri
News to go
14 Novembre, oggi la Giornata Mondiale del Diabete 2023
News to go
Stop a inquinamento della plastica, al via il vertice di Nairobi
News to go
Israele-Gaza, ministro Esteri Giordania: "Il conflitto ha creato Hamas e non viceversa"
News to go
Islanda, l'eruzione del vulcano minaccia la città di Grindavik
News to go
Sciopero generale 17 novembre, Garante a Cgil e Uil: "Mancano requisiti"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza