Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:12 Fiumicino, droga a tassisti e Ncc: arrestato pusher-lavavetri

15:02 Pil Italia 2023 può scendere. Giorgetti: "Possibile correzione al ribasso"

14:49 Fentanyl, Biden e Xi verso storico accordo per stroncare i traffici

14:47 Luxuria, la confessione: "Io vittima di bullismo quando non esisteva ancora"

14:42 "Stop munizioni a Israele", Amnesty e Oxfam scrivono al Pentagono

14:37 Pari opportunità, Amazon Italia: certificazione di parità di genere per tutte linee di business

14:23 "Hitler sarebbe orgoglioso di Netanyahu", bufera su dirigente calcio inglese

14:12 Grimaldi (Alis): "Il governo stanzi per 'Sea modal shift' e per il Ferrobonus 100 mln annui"

14:08 Trasporto marittimo, Grimaldi: "Tassazione Ets ci farà fare tornare indietro di 30 anni"

13:55 Meloni: "Schengen da preservare, ripristino appena possibile"

13:54 Ambiente, La Pietra: "Agricoltura fondamentale per tutela del territorio"

13:53 Re Carlo compie 75 anni, tra famiglia ed eventi benefici

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Geekplus projects win in three categories in the 2023 Supply Chain Excellence Awards

14 novembre 2023 | 13.54
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geekplus, the global leader in autonomous mobile robots, has been awarded for the fifth time in a row in its short history with another Supply Chain Excellence Award. Geekplus received top awards in three categories.

 

The Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Excellence Award recognizes projects that have positively impacted patient health. Geekplus won the award in partnership with Dr. Max Romania for optimizing the e-commerce delivery and retail fulfillment of pharmaceuticals in order to improve delivery efficiency and boost customer centricity.

Sorin David, supply chain director for Dr. Max Romania, said, "This type of technology in our e-commerce operations brings us a more efficient response for Romanian patients, including during overloaded periods, when the efficiency is expected to increase by 200 percent. Therefore, being recognized for the Healthcare and Pharma SCEA makes us proud of fulfilling our customer satisfaction, which is the most important for us." David added that "we are working with Geekplus to replicate the success of this project in other Dr. Max warehouses in Europe with the wide range of Geekplus solutions."

SCEA recognized Geekplus's collaboration with Asda and AMH with the Unipart Logistics Digital Transformation Award and the prestigious Visku Team of the Year Award. Past winners of the team of the year award include the NHS supply chain team for its efforts distributing personal protective equipment after the outbreak of Covid-19.

"Winning another SCEA in a row is a very valuable recognition for our brand and shows the satisfaction for the great work done beside our partners," said Lit Fung, VP and Managing Director, International Business at Geekplus. "ASDA and Dr. Max have trusted our Shelf-To-Person solution to improve their intralogistics operation at their warehouses. Our commitment is to deliver the quality they need to fulfil with their business operations."

For these projects, Asda and Dr. Max utilized the Geekplus Shelf-to-Person system, its flagship mobile robotics solution. This solution is easy, scalable, and allows robots to be added or removed according to business fluctuations and facilitates warehouse relocation. This flexibility is a true asset during the peak season.

Now in its 26th year, the Supply Chain Excellence Awards is the benchmark for supply chain best practices, attracting entries from across the UK and Europe. The awards are renowned for their rigorous judging process; entrants receive valuable feedback from award judges with more than 250 years of combined experience. The recognition made by this award supports SCEA's aim of helping customers in their business operations toward the use of innovative AMR technology.

About Geekplus

Geekplus is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geekplus is trusted by over 500 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geekplus has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

 

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

For inquiries, please contact:

Christian BorrmannHead of Marketing EMEAchristian.borrmann@geekplus.comTel: +49 1725123167

Jon RossGlobal communications managerjon.ross@geekplus.comTel: +1 470 964 0998

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275196/Geekplus_1.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275197/4401058/Geek_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekplus-projects-win-in-three-categories-in-the-2023-supply-chain-excellence-awards-301987533.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Salute_E_Benessere Altro Chimica_E_Farmacia Altro Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza Geekplus received top awards another Supply Chain Excellence Award premio Supply Chain Excellence Awards
Vedi anche
News to go
Controlli dei Nas nelle mense scolastiche, irregolare 1 su 4
News to go
Bonus barriere architettoniche al 75% fino al 2025
News to go
Gaza, si aggrava la situazione degli ospedali
News to go
Sciopero 17 novembre, sindacati non cedono
News to go
Lavoro, imprese stimano 430mila assunzioni a novembre
News to go
Unicef, un bambino su tre vive in aree dove non c'è abbastanza acqua
News to go
Differenze di salario tra uomo e donna in Italia: i numeri
News to go
14 Novembre, oggi la Giornata Mondiale del Diabete 2023
News to go
Stop a inquinamento della plastica, al via il vertice di Nairobi
News to go
Israele-Gaza, ministro Esteri Giordania: "Il conflitto ha creato Hamas e non viceversa"
News to go
Islanda, l'eruzione del vulcano minaccia la città di Grindavik
News to go
Sciopero generale 17 novembre, Garante a Cgil e Uil: "Mancano requisiti"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza