Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 30 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 09:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:04 Papa: "Il 4 ottobre pubblicherò una seconda Laudato si'"

09:47 Us Open 2023, impresa Lucia Bronzetti: batte Krejcikova e vola al secondo turno

09:26 Turbolenza su volo Delta Milano-Atlanta, 11 persone in ospedale

09:10 Power Hits Estate 2023, vince 'Italodisco' di The Kolors

08:43 Meteo oggi e prossimi giorni: ultime ore del ciclone Poppea, poi tornano sole e caldo

08:32 Migranti, continua a svuotarsi hotspot di Lampedusa

08:29 Us Open 2023, Sinner e Alcaraz al secondo turno

07:56 Migranti, Meloni: "Discutere con Nord Africa, coinvolgere Europa e applicare decreto Cutro"

07:49 Gabon, militari proclamano annullamento elezioni e sciolgono istituzioni

07:37 Ucraina, missili su Kiev: 2 morti. Pioggia di droni sulla Russia

07:23 Spaccio di cocaina nello stadio Bentegodi, 12 misure cautelari tra tifosi ultras veronesi

00:03 Ucraina, controffensiva Kiev avanza: "Russi in trappola a Bakhmut". Nuovi aiuti Usa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

GIGABYTE announces Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards for Intel's next-gen processors

29 agosto 2023 | 17.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, proudly announces the Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards. The Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards are built to drive the DDR5 memory faster and take Intel's next-gen processors to the next level of performance. The lineup also comes with a variety of upgraded features, from new DIY-friendly innovations, the efficient overall thermal design, Ultra Durable reinforcements, to the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 support.

The Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards are engineered to achieve the best-in-class DDR5 overclocking compatibility of up to XMP 8200 MT/s or higher, delivering lightning-fast memory performance across the board. Users can also reliably auto boost their DDR5 modules through the BIOS with ease. Furthermore, AORUS has exclusively partnered with HWiNFO to introduce a memory timing readout application, for OC enthusiasts to tweak the performance at their wills.

Following the previous success of the EZ-Latch designs on PCIe and M.2 slots, AORUS now introduces a new M.2 EZ-Latch Click to the collections of DIY-friendly innovations. The M.2 EZ-Latch Click enables screwless removal and mounting of the enlarged M.2 heatsink, and thus makes the M.2 SSD swap easier than ever. The BIOS is also redesigned as user-centered and rebranded "UC BIOS", featuring a more intuitive user experience with customizable Quick Access function. DIY enthusiasts can now build effortlessly with the Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards. 

To unleash the next-gen performance requires a robust VRM power design, and that's where the VRM Thermal Armor and the M.2 Thermal Guard step in and keep your system cool while running fast. The X Gen motherboards are reinforced with Ultra Durable technology to ensure long-lasting reliability, and the new PCIe UD Slot X offers 10 times stronger load-bearing capacity to provide extra protection for graphics cards.

Catering to diverse segments of the gaming community, the Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards offer 7 featured models. The flagship XTREME X is well-equipped with top-tier components in every aspect, while the MASTER X easily handles every performance-demanding task. The PRO X comes in a unique sleek white shroud, perfect for those wanting to build an aesthetically pleasing gaming system. The ELITE X offers DIY beginners a smart choice to build and go for an elite level of gaming.

For in-depth information about the Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards and their unparalleled support for Intel's next-gen processors, please visit https://bit.ly/AORUS_Z790_X.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193501/GIGABYTE.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-announces-z790-aorus-x-gen-motherboards-for-intels-next-gen-processors-301909226.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
world's leading computer brand take Intel's gigabyte Intel's
Vedi anche
News to go
In Italia sei milioni di obesi
News to go
Superluna blu 2023, quando e come vederla
News to go
Stupro Caivano, De Luca: "Lì lo Stato non c'è"
News to go
Maltempo, Coldiretti: il fiume Po sale oltre 2 metri in 24 ore
News to go
Ciclone Poppea, temporali e freddo fuori stagione
News to go
Da oggi in asta 5,5 miliardi di bot a 6 e 12 mesi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky apre a soluzione politica per Crimea
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi raddoppiati in 7 giorni
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, la protesta a Napoli
News to go
Maltempo, per una frana stop treni Av tra Italia e Francia
News to go
Usa, Biden incontra oggi i familiari di Martin Luther King
News to go
Papa: "Mi preoccupano le guerre"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza