Lunedì 30 Ottobre 2023
GIGABYTE AORUS to present new Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards for Intel 14th Gen processors at Paris Games Week 2023

30 ottobre 2023 | 14.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TAIPEI, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE AORUS is excited to announce its presence at Paris Games Week 2023, where attendees can explore an array of powerful gaming hardware. Featured products include the latest AORUS gaming series laptops, PC systems, and 4K monitors. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience exceptional performance firsthand, thanks to the cutting-edge Z790 AORUS X Gen motherboards, specifically designed for Intel's 14th Gen processors.

At the GIGABYTE AORUS booth, attendees can explore the newly launched Z790 AORUS MASTER X and Z790 XTREME X motherboards. These X Gen motherboards offer best-in-class DDR5 performance, DIY-friendly innovations, and essential gaming features, providing PC builders with next-generation performance capabilities. Additionally, several PC builds are on display on-site, including an eye-catching white-themed build featuring the Z790 AORUS PRO X and GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti AERO OC, serving as inspiration for future custom builds. Gamers can also try out the M6 wireless mouse, renowned for its Red Dot award-winning design and numerous gaming-centric features.

In addition to unveiling new products, GIGABYTE AORUS is showcasing a lineup of laptops powered by the latest RTX 40 series GPUs. AORUS gaming laptops are designed for on-the-go gaming while AERO creator laptops are made for creative capabilities. The monitor offerings include a variety of 4K gaming monitors coming in different sizes and curvature options. These monitors feature 4K 144Hz displays, ensuring exceptional color accuracy with their 10-bit color depth and 90% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. Attendees can test out the blazing-fast SuperSpeed IPS panels and a rapid 1ms GTG response time, which is perfect for competitive gaming and fast-paced action.

Alongside the product demonstrations, GIGABYTE AORUS is thrilled to collaborate with Capcom, Electronic Arts and Psyonix, presenting gamers with numerous beloved game titles: Street Fighter 6, Apex Legends and Rocket League. These games will run seamlessly on the high-performance GIGABYTE AORUS gaming PCs and laptops. Visitors to AORUS booth will have the opportunity to showcase their gaming prowess, test their skills and compete for exciting prizes.

Paris Games Week 2023 kicks off on November 1st. For those unable to attend in person, you're invited to participate in online giveaways and special promotions throughout the event. Stay updated with event details and campaigns by following GIGABYTE AORUS' social media: https://bit.ly/AORUS_Instagram

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2254263/GIGABYTE_AORUS_to_present_new_Z790_AORUS_X_Gen_motherboards_for_Intel_14th_Gen_processors_at_Paris_G.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-aorus-to-present-new-z790-aorus-x-gen-motherboards-for-intel-14th-gen-processors-at-paris-games-week-2023-301965574.html

