Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 10 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:20 Beni culturali, nanomateriali e stampa 3D: rinasce la Fontana dei Draghi a Villa Mondragone

16:18 L'altra estate, chi le vacanze non può permettersele

15:43 Caso Facci, da Laganà lettera ai vertici Rai: "Chiedo se è in linea con valori azienda"

15:43 Ucraina, Kiev: "Russi in trappola a Bakhmut"

15:37 Santo Stefano di Cadore, convalidato fermo 32enne che ha investito e ucciso tre persone

14:51 Andrea Agnelli, procura Figc chiede 20 mesi di squalifica

14:50 Banca Generali, raccolta netta giugno a 527 milioni (+7%)

14:32 Assegno unico universale Inps, i pagamenti: le date di accredito 2023

14:01 Kevin Spacey e le accuse di violenza: "Mi risvegliai mentre faceva sesso orale su di me"

14:01 Usa, Biden si rilassa in spiaggia. Repubblicani attaccano: "E' sempre in vacanza" - Video

13:47 Migranti, Tajani: "Piano Mattei da solo non basta, serve Piano Marshall"

13:27 Abodi: "Jankto e coming out? Non amo ostentazioni". Opposizioni insorgono

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Global Brand Protection Software Market to Surpass USD 1,694.70 Mn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

03 luglio 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PUNE, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Brand Protection Software Market Segments - By Types, By Applications, By Solution, By Organization Size, By Industries, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 291.54 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 1,694.70 Bn at a CAGR of 21.6% by 2031.

Key Players Covered

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/147

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to expand their business.

For Any Questions: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/147

Key Takeaways:

Get Full Access to 262 Pages Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/147

Segments Covered

Types

Applications

Solution

Organization Size

Industries

Region

Related Reports:

Retail Sourcing and Procurement MarketGlobal Brand Management Solutions MarketGlobal Retail Intelligence Software MarketGlobal Brand Protection Tools Market

Contact:Phone: +1 909 414 1393Email: sales@growthmarketreports.comWeb: https://growthmarketreports.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-brand-protection-software-market-to-surpass-usd-1-694-70-mn-by-2031-growth-market-reports-301868242.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza growth market Reports growth market ampliamento
Vedi anche
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, continuano le ricerche
News to go
Nato, Ucraina sollecita impegno per sua adesione
News to go
Roma, blitz carabinieri a San Basilio: 5 arresti
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Contributi colf e badanti, seconda rata in scadenza oggi
News to go
Papa: "Chi è presuntuoso e pieno di sé non riesce ad accogliere Dio"
News to go
Caro biglietti aerei, come risparmiare fino al 20%
News to go
Laurea e tasso di occupazione, quanto conta
News to go
Vacanze, quasi 1 milione di italiani vittime di frodi
News to go
Clima, Yellen: "Cooperazione Usa-Cina è fondamentale"
News to go
Incendio Rsa Milano, si indaga sull'origine del rogo
News to go
Salario minimo, Cgia: "Si rischia più lavoro nero"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza