Mercoledì 08 Novembre 2023
comunicato stampa

Global demand for connected vehicle data grows Geotab's subscriptions to 4 million

08 novembre 2023 | 13.01
LETTURA: 4 minuti

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab ®, the global leader in connected transportation solutions, announces that it has surpassed 4 million subscriptions worldwide. This milestone underscores the significant and growing demand for high-quality data intelligence, a critical catalyst in advanced decision making which is driving the ongoing transformation of the transportation sector. Geotab's data-driven insights have been instrumental in enhancing performance, safety and sustainability for fleets ranging from small to large including Fortune 500s and governments of all levels.

Geotab has a rich 23-year history, and achieved the 3 million subscription milestone in 2022. In just over one year, the company added 1 million subscriptions in 2023, reflecting the growing demand for data intelligence to support fleet modernisation and management. Geotab's ecosystem of 700+ partners,  continuous innovation, and collaboration with customers in emerging areas such as AI development has created ongoing opportunities for growth.

"23 years ago, we were a company of two operating out of the basement of my home. Now, as I reflect on our incredible journey and remarkable growth in the last 15 months, it's clear that the potential we saw in this industry many years ago has been proven out," said Neil Cawse, CEO of Geotab. "Fleets are under mounting pressure to improve their bottom line, reduce emissions, prioritise road safety, and find cost-effective solutions. We know that you can't effectively manage what you don't measure, and that's why data and technology have become as vital to organisations as the vehicles they operate.

Since we reached 3 million subscriptions last August, Geotab-connected vehicles have travelled more than 55 billion miles; that's about 594 trips to the sun. If you think about all of those trips, it equates to massive amounts of data. Because of this, we are able to deliver more impactful insights to our customers. We're informing them when an engine may fail before it fails, or the likelihood of a collision. We are incorporating generative AI to reduce time to insight. Through these innovations we are driving better business decisions and more meaningful outcomes," added Cawse.

As the number of Geotab-connected vehicles of various makes, models, and industry sectors continues to rise, the quantity of rich data that Geotab analyses also increases. This expansion allows the company to benchmark with greater accuracy and to build improved machine learning (ML) models, which in turn unlocks better insights for all customers. Through these AI and ML technologies, customers can transition from reactive data insights to predictive analytics and industry benchmarking, unlocking greater value from their investments in connected transportation.

"We're delighted to celebrate this incredible milestone in Geotab's journey, and in particular, reflect on some of the key moments we've had here in the United Kingdom to get to this point," said David Savage, Vice President, UK & Ireland. "We've helped the country's biggest milk delivery service save more than £2 million annually through telematics, opened our groundbreaking Automotive Innovation and Research Hub in High Wycombe to drive sustainable innovation, and taken home some of the industry's most coveted awards for fleet safety. As we cross the four million subscribers mark, we're incredibly excited to continue our pursuit for relentless innovation and help our customers transform their fleets through technology."

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions.  We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organisations, to transform their fleets and operations. With over 4 million subscriptions and processing more than 75 billion data points a day, we help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics - solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit  www.geotab.com/uk, follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog.

Tony Brown, Communications Manager - Europe, pr@geotab.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269967/Geotab_Inc__Global_demand_for_connected_vehicle_data_grows_Geota.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-demand-for-connected-vehicle-data-grows-geotabs-subscriptions-to-4-million-301981401.html

