Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:37 Migranti, Piantedosi: "Lotta contro trafficanti è sfida europea"

10:31 Naufragio Cutro, Palazzo Chigi e Viminale parte civile in procedimento penale

10:17 Fiorello e il 'fasciocomunista' Alemanno: "Si tatuerà Che Guevara che fa saluto romano"

10:16 Giulia Cecchettin, interrogatorio in carcere per Filippo Turetta

10:08 Via libera del Cdm alle 'pagelle' per i giudici, giustizia resta tema caldo

10:05 Bassetti contro no vax: "Boom di polmoniti è colpa loro"

09:28 Picchia la moglie con una sedia e la sbatte contro un vetro, 47enne arrestato a Bologna

08:47 Freddo artico al Nord, temporali al Centro-Sud: le previsioni meteo di oggi

08:07 Anche Roma nelle immagini riprese dal satellite spia lanciato dalla Corea del Nord

07:15 Gaza, altri due giorni di tregua: 10 ostaggi di Hamas liberi per ogni giorno di cessate il fuoco

06:43 Lazio-Celtic oggi, dove vederla in diretta tv e streaming

06:42 Milan-Borussia Dortmund oggi, come vederla in tv e streaming

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Goldpac Debuts Innovative Software Platforms at Trustech Paris 2023

28 novembre 2023 | 09.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Fostering partnerships to better serve consumer payment needs

PARIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To tackle increasing demand for the mass customization of payment cards, Goldpac is introducing two innovative service platforms; a B2B and consumer online management portal, UMV; and DTS, a personalization bureau management system. Available also are a selection of payment solutions including self-service kiosks, desktop smart terminals and printers, SIM and superlative card finishings.

DTS (Data Task System) is a bureau-grade management solution designed for in-house, in-source, or remote applications. It is a highly secure and scalable platform which streamlines inter-department operations by coordinating data processing tasks, production, quality control, and shipping activities while addressing increasing demand for customized cards. The system helps to reduce production errors from non-automated workflows and enhances production lead times by removing inefficiencies. It allows organizations to gain deeper insights into production patterns and details. The system currently powers the world's largest single-site personalization center with an annual output of over 400 million cards. 

UMV offers issuers and distributors an extensive card gallery, smart design tools, comprehensive comparison of bank card benefits, and order processing automation to help accelerate the sales cycle. Automated tasks from the ordering platform reduces manual processing to improve accuracy of documentation and allows for faster, more efficient order handling. Consumers get a host of payment card related services helping them to choose and select the right card product and issuer for their needs. Furthermore, UMV is fully connected to DTS to enable the management of product life-cycles. It also opens up a new channel for customer acquisition for partnering banks."

Visitors can also experience a complete self-service card issuance journey starting with the onboarding process on the multifaceted smart terminal (SST502). Convenient and feature rich, it integrates identification, document scanning, and numerous account administrative operations onto one device. Visitors can then approach the self-service kiosk (ACE301) to instantly issue the chosen payment card selected during onboarding.

A host of desktop card issuance solutions will also be showcased including the compact, all-in-one onboarding and card issuance printer (PIE001) with edge computing processing in collaboration with Marvel Digital AI. Visitors can realize their creativity with AI-driven image generation using the on-demand DIY card printer (DCE160).

Telecom SIM cards are also featured as the company makes its first rollout into the wider telecom industry.

Also showcased are captivating premium card effects, finishings, eco-friendly materials, LED, encrusted diamonds and more.

About Goldpac Group (03315.HK)Goldpac Group provides products and solutions that addresses the financial industry's diverse needs for secure, convenient, and easy-to-use payment solutions. These solutions cover user onboarding, personalization and payment device issuance systems, software, self-service kiosks, and desktop printers.

Its operations cover a wide range of businesses and sectors including financial services, telecommunications, social security, healthcare, transport, retail, mobile payment, identity, third-party payment platforms and other security services domains.

www.goldpac.com

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/goldpac-debuts-innovative-software-platforms-at-trustech-paris-2023-301997462.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza at Trustech Paris software Platforms consumer payment needs partnerships to better
Vedi anche
News to go
Vertice Onu sul clima a Dubai, Biden non ci sarà
News to go
Bill Gates: "Grazie a IA settimana lavorativa ridotta in futuro"
News to go
"L'inflazione potrebbe aumentare ancora": l'avvertimento della Bce
News to go
Russia, Putin: "Testato missile a propulsione nucleare"
News to go
Roma, truffe ad anziani: sgominata una banda
News to go
Migranti, maxi sbarco a Lampedusa: 573 a bordo di un peschereccio
News to go
Sciopero 15 dicembre, Salvini: "Precettazione? Valuterò"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, attesa per l'esito dell'autopsia
News to go
Allarme bomba in Belgio, chiuse 30 scuole
News to go
Scambio di regali tra il Papa e il presidente del Paraguay
News to go
Israele-Hamas, quarto e ultimo giorno di tregua: ultime news
News to go
Sinner e Bagnaia, sport italiano in cima al mondo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza