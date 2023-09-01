Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 01 Settembre 2023
14:54
comunicato stampa

Hisense Group President Fisher Yu Elaborates Technical System "Screens, Operation System and Platform" at IFA 2023

01 settembre 2023 | 14.46
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Hisense is exhibiting its 'Go Tech, and Beyond' stand featuring a holistic product range in at-home scenarios.

BERLIN, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consumer electronics and appliances corporation Hisense as IFA Lead Partner made a keynote debut today at IFA 2023, where Fisher Yu, President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd. delivered a speech on the theme of "The Scenario-driven Future of Tech". He pledged the company will continue its scenario-driven approach to its innovations and focus on high-quality growth in and beyond the home, as well as announcing that Hisense will be an official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, which will be its third consecutive UEFA EURO tournament together.

Hisense has achieved remarkable success expanding internationally, with the business now operating in over 160 countries and becoming the second-largest manufacturer of TVs worldwide in 2022. By utilizing screens to connect integrated networks and cloud services and providing personalized services through scenario-based approaches, Hisense has established a strong technical system: "Screens, Operating System and Platform". Going forward, Hisense plans to expand its screen network and improve its VIDAA OS system and ConnectLife platform on a continual basis. It also hopes to enhance personalized services and improve the overall user experience.

Shaping a tech future with people first 

At this year's IFA, Hisense is presenting its core home living product range, and innovative connected living technologies under the theme of "Go Tech, and Beyond", featuring the latest launches and newest advancements in its portfolio. This includes the UX, U8, Laser TV, PureFlat series refrigerator with smart large screens, and products in cooking, dishwashing, and clothes washing, plus how these will help consumers in their everyday lives.

Hisense is also using its stint at IFA to emphasise the innovative technology it offers and showcase the strength and interactivity of its product range. It is doing this by focusing on cutting-edge technology, artistic design and layout through different lifestyle sets and scenarios, including a dedicated gaming experience zone using U7 TV and an art gallery using the Frame TV to inspire an artistic home. Beyond this, the Hisense booth is housing the UEFA EURO 2024™ trophy, following the earlier announcement of the sponsorship of the tournament.

As well as some of its latest products, also on display are some of Hisense's technologies, including picture quality, VIDAA and ConnectLife. The ULED X Platform pushes the boundaries of picture quality due to exciting innovations such as the Hi-Light optical system, Hi-View Engine X chipset and the state-of-the-art Obsidian screen display components. VIDAA OS is raising the bar for streaming content, delivering unmatched value with premium content, top-tier features, and cost-efficient hardware. ConnectLife focuses on user needs for health, convenience and saving energy, providing users with a wide range of scenarios and services including smart kitchens, smart energy, smart services, smart air purification, and smart care. Hisense has also developed the next-generation digital Laser engine (LPU) using proprietary technology. It can precisely control light on a nanoscale, achieving a wide colour gamut and accurate colour restoration.

How to find Hisense at IFA 2023

Hisense is excited to showcase how the company is shaping the future of home living, entertainment and beyond through innovation, and invite all to join the brand at their booth at IFA 2023.

IFA 2023 is being held at Messe Berlin, Messedamm 22, 14055 Berlin, Germany. The event opens from 10am-6pm, September 1-5, 2023. You can visit Hisense in Hall 23a.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199782/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2199783/2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-group-president-fisher-yu-elaborates-technical-system-screens-operation-system-and-platform-at-ifa-2023-301915888.html

in Evidenza