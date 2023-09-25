Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 25 Settembre 2023
Huawei Accelerates Intelligent Healthcare with the Innovative Digital Medical Technology Solution

25 settembre 2023 | 09.58
SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei held the first intelligent healthcare summit themed "Build a Digital Health Community to Accelerate Intelligent Healthcare". Huawei released the Digital Medical Technology Solution to help the healthcare industry go smart.

Zhao Yixin, General Manager of the Education and Healthcare Industries of Global Public Sector of Huawei, delivered a speech named "Intelligence Reconstructs Future Healthcare, Innovation Strengthens Digital Health". Focusing on healthcare intelligence, Huawei is committed to breaking digital boundaries and developing innovative all-scenario healthcare solutions to facilitate high-quality development of the healthcare industry.

Digital Medical Technology Facilitates Accurate and Efficient Healthcare

The Huawei Digital Medical Technology Solution builds a unified architecture based on cloud computing, big data, and AI that benefits medical imaging services in hospitals around the world. It has five major features, namely hospital-wide data convergence, multi-protocol and copy-free, lossless compression, SmartCache 2.0 AI prefetch, and video-network collaboration. Over 1000 images and pathology slices can be viewed in seconds, saving 30% of storage space and 70% of equipment room space. It also helps deliver accurate, efficient, and consistent image reading and diagnosis services.

This solution has been successfully implemented in the regional medical imaging platform project of the Longgang District Health Bureau, Shenzhen. Thanks to this platform, 12 hospitals in Longgang District have access to interconnection and can share medical image data. They have one-click access to imaging reports, and benefit from mutual recognition of examination results across hospitals. Data is fully utilized to serve patients more efficiently, and regional imaging resources are distributed in a more reasonable way.

Huawei continues to step up its innovation and investment in the field of intelligent healthcare. Up to now, Huawei has served upwards of 5000 hospitals and research institutions in over 90 countries and regions, and has more than 3300 ecosystem partners.

For more information about Huawei's intelligent healthcare solutions, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/healthcare.

Contacthwebgcomms@huawei.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2219736/image_986294_22183768.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-accelerates-intelligent-healthcare-with-the-innovative-digital-medical-technology-solution-301937263.html

