Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 25 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:50
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:43 Migranti, botta e risposta Italia-Germania continua: cosa succede

14:43 Trieste, Procura: su cadavere appeso e bendato solo segni impiccamento

14:11 Pg Caltanissetta: "Porta con se tutti i misteri"

14:07 Biden ospita nazioni isole Pacifico, ma pesano assenze e presenze filocinesi

13:55 Al 63° Salone di Genova focus su tutela e salvaguardia del mare e dell’ambiente

13:51 Messina Denaro, funerali vietati: boss verrà tumulato al cimitero

13:41 Auto, Euro 7: news da Consiglio Ue su regolamento, cosa cambia

13:39 Smartphone accelera pubertà dei maschi, lo studio

13:31 Imprese, lo studio: quali figure cercano le pmi

13:27 Napolitano, camera ardente aperta fino alle 16. Domani i funerali, ci sarà anche Macron

13:17 Frana in Val Formazza, rintracciato corpo di uno dei due dispersi

13:09 Ballando con le Stelle 2023, anche Lino Banfi tra i concorrenti

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Accelerates the Commercial Market Advancement and Helps SMEs Go Digital and Intelligent

25 settembre 2023 | 13.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei held a commercial market summit named "Join Hands with Partners to Accelerate Intelligence for SMEs". At this summit, Huawei shared its achievements in restructuring capabilities of the marketing, service, and R&D systems. It has accelerated the development of the commercial market and released more than 20 new products and solutions for six industries to help SMEs with their digital and intelligent transformation.

During the first half of 2023, Huawei achieved large-scale growth in the number of partners and customers, as well as overall revenue in the commercial market. Bob Chen, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise BG and President of Commercial & Distribution Business, reported that thanks to the support of partners and customers, Huawei has achieved initial achievements in the transformation of the commercial market. Huawei will continuously improve the capabilities of the marketing and service systems, and optimize processes and IT tools. It will gain in-depth insights into customer scenarios and requirements, and develop marketable products and solutions based on partners' requirements for easy sales, delivery, and O&M.

Peter Zhang, Director of the Commercial Business Dept of Huawei Enterprise BG, together with Cheng Jian, General Manager of the Government and Enterprise Domain of Huawei Datacom Product Line, Liu Yue, Director of Government and Enterprise Optical Access of Huawei Optical Product Line, Ge Qiancheng, Director of Huawei Data Storage Industry Development, and Fu Jie, Director of Huawei Intelligent Collaboration Partners, launched more than 20 marketable new products and solutions for industries such as education, healthcare, commercial complex, manufacturing, ISP, and small and SME.

The future is now. Huawei welcomes more partners to join us. With marketable products and solutions, IT platforms, and strong organizations and teams, we can jointly support the digital and intelligent transformation of SMEs and achieve win-win results in the commercial market.

To learn more about Huawei's solutions for the commercial market, click: https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/commercial-market.

Contacthwebgcomms@huawei.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220022/image_986294_39269973.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2220023/image_986294_39270398.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-accelerates-the-commercial-market-advancement-and-helps-smes-go-digital-and-intelligent-301937405.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza ICT AltroAltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza commercial market Advancement market summit named commercial at this summit
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro affitti, da Roma a Milano nuova protesta degli studenti
News to go
Ventotene, importante scoperta archeologica nelle acque dell'isola
News to go
Morto Matteo Messina Denaro, disposta l'autopsia
News to go
Morte Messina Denaro, Salvatore Borsellino: "Si porta suoi terribili segreti nella tomba"
News to go
Caro-scuola, taglio netto delle spese da parte delle famiglie italiane
News to go
Covid e vaccino, in arrivo quasi 1 milione di dosi
News to go
Meteo Italia, previsioni oggi e domani
News to go
In Italia 2,2 milioni di famiglie in povertà energetica
News to go
Migranti, in Sicilia prima struttura di trattenimento per richiedenti asilo
News to go
Napolitano, il Papa a sorpresa alla camera ardente
News to go
Lavoro domestico, aumenta spesa colf e badanti
News to go
Manovra, Bonomi: "Concentrare risorse sulle cose importanti"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza