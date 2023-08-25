Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 25 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 08:52
comunicato stampa

Huawei and Ericsson Sign Long-Term Patent Cross-Licensing Agreement

25 agosto 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei and Ericsson have signed a long-term global patent cross-licensing agreement that covers patents essential to a wide range of standards such as 3GPP, ITU, IEEE, and IETF standards for 3G, 4G, and 5G cellular technologies. The agreement covers the companies' respective sales of network infrastructure and consumer devices, granting both parties global access to each other's patented, standardized technologies.

"We are delighted to reach a long-term global cross-licensing agreement with Ericsson," said Alan Fan, Head of Huawei's Intellectual Property Department. "As major contributors of standard essential patents (SEPs) for mobile communication, the companies recognize the value of each other's intellectual property, and this agreement creates a stronger patent environment. It demonstrates the commitment both parties have forged that intellectual property should be properly respected and protected."

Over the past 20 years, Huawei has been a major contributor to mainstream ICT standards, including those for cellular, Wi-Fi, and multimedia codecs. In 2022, Huawei topped the European Patent Office's applicant ranking for number of patent applications filed, with 4,505 applications.

"Our commitment to sharing leading technological innovations will drive healthy, sustainable industry development and provide consumers with more robust products and services," added Fan.

Huawei is both a holder and implementer of SEPs and seeks to take a balanced approach to licensing. Through the signing of this agreement, it is both giving and receiving access to key technologies. Fan said, "This agreement is the result of intensive discussions that ensured the interests of both patent holders and implementers are served fairly."

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have 207,000 employees and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will work towards ubiquitous connectivity and inclusive network access, laying the foundation for an intelligent world; provide diversified computing power where you need it, when you need it, to bring cloud and intelligence to all four corners of the earth; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; and redefine user experience with AI, making it smarter and more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, on the go, in the office, having fun, or working out. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei http://www.twitter.com/Huawei http://www.facebook.com/Huawei http://www.youtube.com/Huawei

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-and-ericsson-sign-long-term-patent-cross-licensing-agreement-301909802.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
