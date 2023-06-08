Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 07:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Cloud: Leading Cloud Native to Advance Global Smart Finance

07 giugno 2023 | 21.26
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Intelligent Finance Summit 2023, Huawei Cloud held a summit themed "Leading Cloud Native for Agile and Smart Finance", where more than 500 guests from world-leading financial institutions and companies exchanged ideas on the innovation trends of cloud native technologies and data-AI convergence and shared their practices.

Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei Cloud Global Marketing and Sales Service, and Jason Cao, CEO of Huawei Global Digital Finance, delivered welcome speeches. William Dong, President of Huawei Cloud Marketing, delivered a keynote speech and released two innovative solutions: Financial Container Cloud and Cloud Native GaussDB(DWS).

"We are witnessing an unprecedented speed of digital transformation in the financial industry," Jacqueline said, "Technologies such as cloud native, data intelligence, and AIGC are not just buzzwords, but innovative solutions changing the financial landscape. They help financial institutions modernize processes, design personalized customer experiences, and build more products and services in a more agile way. I believe the destination of digital transformation is very clear, but the approach is full of challenges. We hope in the financial industry, both of us can work together to make impossible possible."

Jason stated, "We share with you our roadmap, our plans on technology. We want you to see the determination of Huawei, how we will dive deeper in developing technology, dive deeper in the financial industry. We think it's time for the cloud, also for AI. We need change. And Huawei is determined, committed to supporting all of you to address all of these changes."

William said that more and more top banks are deploying cloud native, and cloud native is paving the way to digital transformation for the finance industry. Following the Everything as a Service strategy, Huawei Cloud aims to become the cloud foundation and industry enabler for digital transformation. Banks will speed up their pace towards digital transformation and smart finance from three aspects: resilient infrastructure, modernized financial applications, and financial data-AI convergence.

First, resilient, all-in-cloud infrastructure. On the basis of security, stability, and reliability, resources on Huawei Cloud are highly scalable and elastic for financial institutions to use them on demand.

Second, modernized financial applications. Huawei Cloud aims to help financial institutions meet ever-changing demands, roll out new services faster, and ensure software quality and stability.

Third, a financial decision-making and analysis platform built on data-AI convergence. This platform is key to developing personalized and intelligent services, and allows financial institutions to predict and control risks more accurately.

At this summit, Huawei Cloud officially released the Financial Container Cloud and Cloud Native GaussDB(DWS). The Financial Container Cloud underpinned by Huawei Cloud Stack, the Financial Container Cloud is deployed in customers' on-premises data centers. It has four features: high performance, high scalability & security, high maintainability and good openness and compatibility. Huawei Cloud also upgrades its GaussDB(DWS), an all-scenario cloud data warehouse, to a serverless architecture with multiple industry-leading features.

Justin Chen, CTO of Bank Neo Commerce (BNC), the largest digital bank in Indonesia, shared his thoughts on building a digital bank with Huawei Cloud. He said that the company's digital bank services are fully backed by the elastic cloud resources. Their product iteration and rollout become faster, from months to days, and a more agile product portfolio allows them to meet the changing market needs. Running on Huawei Cloud, BNC witnesses a 10-fold increase in digital banking users to 23 million within nine months, who now enjoy seamless, convenient service experience.

Liu Bo, Deputy Director of the System Department under Data Center of Agricultural Bank of China (ABC), shared how ABC built a "1+4" cloud native platform for both stable and agile services. The one goal is 100% containerization.

Bai Jiong, Senior Data Warehouse Architect of China Merchants Bank (CMB), shared CMB's practices in exploring data value and driving business growth through cloud data warehouses. They built a hyperscale global financial core data warehouse on GaussDB(DWS) through joint efforts with Huawei, laying a solid foundation for digital CMB.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095741/image_845932_55295759.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095759/image_845932_55295884.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2095760/image_845932_55295962.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-cloud-leading-cloud-native-to-advance-global-smart-finance-301845398.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT ICT Cloud native technologies Huawei Cloud Leading Cloud native Finance Summit 2023
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza