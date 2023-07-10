Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 10 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

HUAWEI CLOUD Releases Pangu 3.0

10 luglio 2023 | 09.46
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Shaping the Future beyond Chatbots: Huawei focuses on AI's Impact on Industry Transformation

DONGGUAN, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is bringing forth new industry opportunities and technological advancements driven by the AI wave. During his keynote speech at Huawei's Developer Conference, Zhang Ping'an, Huawei Executive Director and CEO of HUAWEI CLOUD, unveiled the Pangu Model 3.0 and Ascend AI cloud services. These innovations aim to empower industry customers and partners and unlock the potential of artificial intelligence for transformative growth across a range of sectors.

Pangu Models 3.0 is a system of pre-trained models that can be quickly adapted to meet scenario-specific needs and address complex challenges across multiple industries. By leveraging large-scale data sets and machine learning algorithms, Pangu 3.0 is set to revolutionize the industrial application of AI in diverse areas such as weather forecasting, drug development, fault identification in trains, and the mining industry.

Mr. Zhang said: "Huawei Cloud Pangu models will empower everyone from every industry with an intelligent assistant, making them more productive and efficient. We will uphold our mission of "AI for Industries", and use Pangu models to reshape all industries with AI."

Prestigious science journal Nature recently published a paper describing the enormous potential that artificial intelligence holds for weather prediction. The paper described how Huawei's Pangu Weather AI Model team developed a precise and accurate global AI weather forecast system based on deep learning using 43 years of data.

Pangu Weather is the first AI prediction model to demonstrate higher precision than traditional numerical weather forecast methods. The model allows a 10,000x improvement in prediction speed, reducing global weather prediction time to just seconds. The model focuses on key elements and common time ranges, allowing for more precise weather forecasts. Notably, it has accurately predicted the trajectories and landing times of typhoons, including the recent Typhoon Mawar in May this year, demonstrating its exceptional capabilities.

On July 18, Huawei and Shandong Energy Group will jointly launch the first commercial case of Pangu Mining Model in Jinan, Shandong province. It is a ground-breaking solution that will enhance safety, efficiency, and productivity. Traditional mining operations are inherently risky, requiring extensive manpower and posing significant technical and safety challenges. However, with the implementation of digital technologies, augmented by the Pangu Mining Model, the industry is witnessing a transformative shift. By importing massive amounts of data for model pre-training, the Pangu Mining Model enables unsupervised self-learning, covering over 300 core scenarios in coal mining operations. From digging and drivage to machinery, transport, and communication, the model streamlines AI applications in numerous coal mining scenarios.

Transportation system failures in coal mines are a significant issue, resulting in decreased coal output and financial losses. Addressing this challenge, Huawei's Pangu Mining Model incorporates an AI-based intelligent monitoring system that accurately identifies exceptions in the transportation system, such as large coal blocks and anchors, with an exceptional accuracy rate of up to 98%.

The railway industry also benefits immensely from Huawei's AI advancements. Through the implementation of the Pangu Railway Model, the safety and efficiency of freight trains are significantly improved. Previous fault identification processes within Train Freight Detection Systems (TFDS) have been labour-intensive, inefficient, and costly. On railways, the Pangu Railway Model can accurately identify 67 types of freight cars and over 430 types of faults found on railways and freight cars. It can quickly scan millions of images captured by the railway TFDS system and filter out 95% of the images that are fault-free. This way, train inspectors can focus on the remaining images, and this helps them improve both efficiency and accuracy.

These case studies exemplify the transformative power of AI in industrial applications. By harnessing the capabilities of Huawei's Pangu 3.0 and Ascend AI cloud services, businesses can unlock new levels of safety, efficiency, and productivity, driving substantial growth and competitive advantage in their respective industries. Huawei's commitment to innovation and the development of advanced AI solutions underscores its commitment to providing cutting edge solutions for customers. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2150056/HDC.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-cloud-releases-pangu-3-0--301872694.html

