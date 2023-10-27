Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
comunicato stampa

Huawei FTTO Solution Wins Outstanding POL Use Case Award at BBWF 2023

27 ottobre 2023 | 10.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Broadband World Forum (BBWF) 2023, the Huawei FTTO (Fiber To The Office) solution won the Outstanding POL Use Case Award, which is a testament to how well Huawei's solution has been received by the passive optical LAN (POL) industry.   

As carbon neutrality gains more attention worldwide, fiber-in copper-out becomes an ideal choice for enterprise campus networks. Today, it is widely accepted that all-optical campus networks are the foundation for building smart campus networks. As a leader in the all-optical campus network market, in 2018, Huawei launched the FTTO solution. This solution extends optical fibers from extra-low voltage (ELV) rooms to each room, desktop, and device, enabling one optical network to carry all campus applications.   

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei launched the FTTO 2.0 solution for campus scenarios. Underpinned by key technologies of XGS-PON Pro and Wi-Fi 7, this solution realizes 12.5G/25G to rooms, 2.5G/10G to access points (APs), and 2.5G to desktops. Compared with the initial FTTO solution, FTTO 2.0 has significant improvements in both performance and functions. For example, it features an ultra-bandwidth and simplified architecture, as well as high quality and high energy efficiency, fully meeting industry customers' requirements for building green 10G campus networks. At Mobile World Congress 2023, Huawei released the industry's first 50G POL prototype.

Huawei's FTTO solution has been put into large-scale commercial use around the world. To date, more than 6000 enterprise customers have chosen the Huawei FTTO solution, covering industries such as education, healthcare, and hospitality. According to IDC's China POL Market Report 2022 H2, Huawei's POL market share in China has ranked No. 1 for four consecutive years.  

Gu Yunbo, President of the Enterprise Optical Domain of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, said, "Huawei is committed to providing the most advanced and green optical campus network solutions and products for global enterprise customers. This award won by the Huawei FTTO solution not only proves the excellence of the solution, but is also a testament to Huawei's innovation power and market leadership in the optical campus network field. In the future, Huawei will continue to work with customers and partners to promote the commercial deployment of green 10G optical campus networks with more innovative technologies."

For more information about Huawei FTTO solution, visit:

https://e.huawei.com/en/solutions/enterprise-optical-network/campus-optix 

CONTACT: hwebgcomms@huawei.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259381/image_986294_24274079.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-ftto-solution-wins-outstanding-pol-use-case-award-at-bbwf-2023-301969965.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
