Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:37 E' morto Bobby Knight, coach leggenda Ncaa aveva 83 anni

08:20 Antitrust avvia istruttoria su Intesa Sanpaolo e Isybank

07:50 Nuovi scontri al confine tra Israele e Libano. Ancora bombe su Jabalia

07:42 Sinner agli ottavi di Atp Parigi-Bercy, oggi contro De Minaur: come vederlo in tv

07:17 Tempesta Ciaran sull'Italia, allerta meteo rossa in Friuli e Veneto

06:42 X Factor Live, stasera le cover. cresce l'attesa per il ripescaggio

00:02 Allerta meteo rossa Friuli e scuole chiuse: oggi allarme maltempo Nord e Centro

00:02 Israele sfonda difese Hamas, comincia assedio a Gaza City

23:31 Briatore derubato a Milano: "Città pericolosa, fa paura"

22:14 Meloni e scherzo russo: "Sostegno a Ucraina" e Mosca attacca premier

22:02 E' morto Luigi Berlinguer, ex ministro Istruzione aveva 91 anni

21:06 Onu: "Attacchi Israele su Jabalia sproporzionati, forse crimine di guerra"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei High-Quality AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 Network Solution Wins "Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network 2023" Award at WBA Industry Award Ceremony

01 novembre 2023 | 02.41
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei announced that it has won the "Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network 2023" Award at the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Industry Awards 2023 for its field-proven High-Quality AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 Network Solution. This is the first time for a Wi-Fi 7 vendor to win the award, reflecting how significantly Huawei AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 APs have been recognized by global enterprise users.

The "Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network 2023" Award from the WBA is one of the most coveted and prestigious awards in the Wi-Fi industry. An independent panel of leading industry experts, analysts, and journalists conducted a rigorous evaluation covering solution innovation, customer experience, and ecological capabilities, eventually singling out only one solution for the award. 2023 is the first year to witness the commercial use of Wi-Fi 7 APs, marking the first time in which this latest Wi-Fi standard has truly started to serve people in both daily work and life. The accolade signifies the widespread recognition of the innovative ideas, field-proven applications, and leadership of Huawei's AirEngine Wi-Fi series products.

Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the WBA, said, "Huawei's new Wi-Fi 7 AP showcases the company's many innovations, including intelligent antenna tuning, dynamic 5GHz and 6GHz band switching, extended backhaul/power infrastructure, and IoT sensing capabilities to meet the growing traffic demands at many enterprise locations. The outstanding technical innovations demonstrated in the Wi-Fi 7 installation at Shenzhen Talent Institute can be scaled at other high-demanding enterprise locations worldwide through the company's global presence."

Huawei has a strong track record in the enterprise Wi-Fi field and is a major contributor to Wi-Fi 4 through Wi-Fi 7. In the global enterprise markets, Huawei AirEngine products are widely used in enterprise workplaces, manufacturing, education, healthcare, transportation, and other sectors. Huawei has been always focusing on the experience, requirements, and pain points of customers to build high-quality Wi-Fi networks for enterprises, and has been racking up the accolades. In 2020, Huawei took home the WBA Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network Award for the first time with its entry of "AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 Solution for enabling digital transformation of manufacturing factories". In 2022, Huawei had been awarded for its "Wi-Fi 6 Train-to-Ground Communications Solution". This year, Huawei once again received this accolade with its High-Quality AirEngine Wi-Fi 7 Network Solution.

CONTACT:  hwebgcomms@huawei.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-high-quality-airengine-wi-fi-7-network-solution-wins-best-enterprise-wi-fi-network-2023-award-at-wba-industry-award-ceremony-301973540.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza award at WBA Industry award Ceremony it has won premio
Vedi anche
News to go
Sgarbi, istruttoria Antitrust su caso consulenze
News to go
Giovani italiani appassionati di film e serie tv, ma due su tre li piratano
News to go
X (ex Twitter) non pagherà utenti che diffondono fake news su social
News to go
Ponte 1° novembre, 8 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Halloween, prodotti non sicuri: operazione Gdf
News to go
Attacco campo profughi, Hamas: "Oltre 50 morti e 150 feriti"
News to go
Economia circolare, Italia prima in Europa nel ciclo dei rifiuti
News to go
Mattarella: "Fellini caposaldo cultura europea Novecento"
News to go
Manovra 2024, sindacati medici: "No al taglio delle pensioni"
News to go
Parigi, donna minaccia di "far saltare tutto": polizia le spara
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, Lukashenko: "Guerra in stallo, Kiev e Mosca devono trattare"
News to go
Affitti brevi, arriva il Codice identificativo nazionale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza