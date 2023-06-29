Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
comunicato stampa

Huawei Launches Four Intelligent OptiX Innovative Practices of F5.5G, Accelerating 10Gbps Take-off

29 giugno 2023 | 06.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Product & Solution Innovation and Practice launch event held during 2023 MWC in Shanghai, Huawei took the opportunity to launch four Intelligent OptiX innovative practices of F5.5G, in scenarios of smart home, small and micro enterprises, smart manufacturing and metro network.

Richard Jin, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, stated that 1Gbps has been everywhere, and 10Gbps is taking off. In the past year, Huawei's F5.5G innovations, such as FTTR F30/B30, 50G PON, Alps-WDM, and 400G/800G, have been widely adopted in Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It deeply changed people's life and work. We hope more carriers and partners to join the F5.5G innovation and practice and work together to embrace "10Gbps Everywhere".

 

The 10Gbps era is just around the corner. Huawei calls on all parties in the industry to innovate and enrich F5.5G application scenarios together and apply F5.5G to all aspects of the digital economy. In doing so, we can embrace "10Gbps Everywhere".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143915/Richard_Jin_Delivered_Speech.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-four-intelligent-optix-innovative-practices-of-f5-5g-accelerating-10gbps-take-off-301866579.html

