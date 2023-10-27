Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:05 Superenalotto, numeri combinazione vincente di oggi 27 ottobre 2023

20:53 Zaniolo ascoltato da procura Torino: scommesse? Solo black jack e poker

20:36 Tennis, stop per Berrettini fino al 2024: "Stagione finita"

20:11 Lega, Ravetto lancia 'riffa' per finanziare partito: "Il premio? Un giorno con me"

19:53 Salute, report 'Mai più soli': adolescenti poco resilienti soffrono pressione sociale

19:39 Porti, approvato all'unanimità il bilancio previsione 2024 Adsp Civitavecchia

19:27 Manovra 2024, niente taglio del cuneo per tredicesima

19:02 Bonafede: "Grande distanza da politica, class action e comunità energetiche strumenti partecipazione"

19:02 Shiva arrestato per tentato omicidio: "Mi sono solo difeso"

18:26 Carolina Marconi, lo sfogo: "Guarita dal cancro ma adozione negata"

18:10 Laura Pausini, no a Sanremo: "Non me l'hanno chiesto ma non posso andare"

17:52 Sanremo Giovani, i 49 cantanti e gruppi in corsa per Festival 2024

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Network Summit 2023 (Europe): Innovations Never Stop, Accelerating Intelligent Transformation Across Industries in Europe

27 ottobre 2023 | 13.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Europe stop of Huawei Network Summit (HNS) 2023 was held successfully in Munich, Germany, attracting more than 500 partners and customers from over 30 countries, including Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, and Portugal. Attendees from diverse industries delved into Huawei's data communication technology innovations, and explored how to leverage technology innovations to accelerate enterprise digital and intelligent transformation and create new value together in Europe

At HNS, Leon Wang, President of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line, delivered a keynote speech titled "Innovations Never Stop", shedding light on how Huawei's Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution takes network quality to new levels. Specifically, Huawei further enhances its CloudCampus, CloudFabric, and CloudWAN solutions from the perspectives of experience, intelligence, and convergence, respectively. On top of that, Huawei unveiled many groundbreaking products, including all-scenario Wi-Fi 7 APs, CloudEngine S8700 (a high-quality campus switch), CloudEngine 16800 series 800GE intelligent computing switches, NetEngine 8000 F8 (a converged transport router), and iMaster NCE-based network digital map. All of these offerings empower networks with innovations and unleash digital productivity at an accelerated pace.

As digital transformation ramps up, customers in various industries have raised new requirements and challenges for data communication networks. In response, Huawei constantly innovates and upgrades its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution from experience, intelligence, and convergence perspectives, and works closely with global partners to help customers build industry-leading network infrastructures.

At HNS, Vincent Liu, President of Huawei's Global Enterprise Network Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, introduced the latest progress and achievements of IP Club over the past year, and then presented awards to outstanding diamond members.

IP Club is an IP industry peer communication platform initiated by Huawei. According to Vincent Liu, Huawei will strengthen IP Club operations and provide IP Club members with diversified member-only activities, such as in-person technical workshops, face-to-face meetings with industry experts, IP Club Carnival, and peer interaction in the online community. To date, Huawei has brought together over 3000 IP Club members worldwide.

As a leading provider of data communication products and solutions, Huawei will continue to join forces with partners to continuously explore industry digital transformation innovations. In doing so, Huawei will provide best-in-class solutions for customers across diverse industries.

Contacthwebgcomms@huawei.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259465/image_986294_36535767.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259466/image_986294_36535966.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-network-summit-2023-europe-innovations-never-stop-accelerating-intelligent-transformation-across-industries-in-europe-301970054.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Altro ICT Altro ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza including Germany Accelerating Intelligent Transformation Across Industries in Europe intelligent transformation Europa
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Nessun problema con Salvini e Mediaset"
News to go
Attentato Bruxelles, un arresto in Spagna
News to go
Bce lascia i tassi fermi
News to go
Maltempo, nuova perturbazione in arrivo
News to go
Medio Oriente, Meloni: "Soddisfatta da conclusioni Ue"
News to go
Treviso, controlli su badanti e contratti
News to go
Ratifica Mes, polemica tra Italia e Ue
News to go
Natalità ancora in calo in Italia, nel 2022 -1,7% nascite
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Linea durissima sui visti falsi per i clandestini"
News to go
Israele-Gaza, Michel: "Proteggere tutti i civili"
News to go
Antiriciclaggio, stretta sui professionisti
News to go
Migranti, sbarcate altre 347 persone a Lampedusa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza