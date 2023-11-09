Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:02 Commissione su Emanuela Orlandi e Mirella Gregori, via libera del Senato

16:01 Meloni valuta il ritorno in Aula con un question time da Medio Oriente ai migranti

15:54 Eicma, aperta oggi al pubblico l’edizione numero 80

15:50 Atletica, abbigliamento tecnico di Karhu agli Europei Roma 2024

15:48 Ecomondo, i numeri del Mondiale di Plogging

15:44 Acqua, Russo (Gruppo Cap): "Resilienza e riuso per gestione efficiente"

15:42 Nautica, titoli marittimi diporto: alla firma di P. Chigi la riforma decreto 121/2005

15:39 Rifiuti, Campanile (Conoe): "Modello di economia circolare"

15:39 Scania presenta a Ecomondo le soluzioni per la decarbonizzazione

15:39 Conoe: "80mila tonnellate di oli vegetali esausti raccolti nel 2022"

15:36 Utilitalia presenta a Ecomondo il Patto per l’Acqua

10:37 Per Indi Gregory oggi possibile stop supporti vitali: il papà non si arrende

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Promotes Innovative 5G Solutions for Industry 4.0 Infrastructure to Help Digitalize Industrial Manufacturing

09 novembre 2023 | 15.32
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5G Smart Factory Forum was held at the Huawei European Supply Center (HESC) in Budapest recently. At the forum, Huawei stated that 5G-powered innovative solutions, including self-driving vehicles, AI-driven quality control, and AR-assisted remote maintenance, will serve as the typical applications and basic capabilities of future smart factories.

To drive broad adoption of 5G and AI technologies in Industry 4.0-related fields and thus facilitate the development of the digital economy, Huawei promised to continue promoting the inclusion of innovative 5G solutions for Industry 4.0 infrastructure in the Global Alliance on AI for Industry and Manufacturing (AIM Global) launched by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

Vicky Zhang, Vice Director of Huawei's Global Corporate Communications Department, said that in 5G's fourth year of commercial use, innovative applications integrating 5G, AI, and cloud computing technologies are being used across various industries, particularly in smart manufacturing. She also pointed out that there are already mature best practices, like HESC in Páty, that demonstrate the tangible business and social value of these innovative applications.

"Next, Huawei will work with international organizations like UNIDO to promote the sharing and application of 5G industrial infrastructure solutions and related capabilities around the world, in order to drive the development of Industry 4.0," Zhang said.

In July this year, Huawei and UNIDO launched AIM Global, which is dedicated to building a platform for collaboration and knowledge-sharing and facilitating the innovation and application of AI technologies in the industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Dr. Ulrike Fasbender, Professor at the University of Hohenheim in Germany, sees HESC as a prime example of the rapid development and innovation spurred by digitalization. She said: "The impact of digital solutions such as augmented reality and autonomous forklifts enabled by 5G connectivity are a true game-changer for workplaces. If done right, these technologies let employees solve tasks more efficiently while shielding them from strenuous and unhealthy tasks. Such improved working conditions will be crucial for employability as the average age of the working population increases."

Dr. Fasbender said countries and companies that fail to make good use of technology will lose their competitiveness in the digital economy, and that an economy can only stay dynamic by revolving around the ecosystems that serve industry.

Sandor Papp, Deputy Director of HESC, noted, "HESC first deployed 5G-powered automation solutions at the end of 2019. Since then, we have integrated a dedicated core network with the local edge computing system to realize self-driving forklift trucks and the full automation of the entire logistics system. In addition, AI-driven quality control and AR-assisted remote maintenance have improved the logistics efficiency of our entire campus by 20%, greatly enhancing Huawei's ability to serve its European customers."

"Moving forward, Huawei will leverage its strengths in R&D, digital technologies, and supply chains to strengthen collaboration with all players across supply chains. We will also help empower local companies to enhance the adoption of digital and intelligent technologies during their production and operations, so that we can achieve high-quality development together," he added.

HESC, which is based in Hungary, is Huawei's largest supply center outside China and is responsible for supplying Huawei products to more than 50 countries in Europe, Central Asia, and Northern Africa. The center handles around 50,000 to 60,000 items every month, and transports an average of 400 cubic meters of outbound cargo hauled by 30 trucks every day.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272225/image_5019648_30734899.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-promotes-innovative-5g-solutions-for-industry-4-0-infrastructure-to-help-digitalize-industrial-manufacturing-301983098.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro ICT Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Allerta meteo arancione sulla Toscana, gialla per il Centro-Sud
News to go
A Roma si celebra Giornata nazionale prevenzione sismica
News to go
Migliaia di euro nel trolley, così a Ciampino spostavano i soldi all'estero
News to go
Israele, i terroristi di Hamas fuggono sui tetti
News to go
Clima, emissioni tagliate del 5% invece che del 45%: così gli Stati non rispettano gli impegni
News to go
Mafia, maxi operazione Polizia-Fbi: 17 fermi
News to go
Mattarella in Corea del Sud: "Tante affinità con l'Italia"
News to go
Champions League, il calendario di oggi
News to go
Schillaci su sciopero medici: "Disponibili a trovare soluzioni e incontrare sindacati"
News to go
Campi Flegrei, Musumeci: "Zona rossa per 85mila persone"
News to go
Bonus Tari, sconto su tassa rifiuti per chi è in difficoltà
News to go
Maternità, siglato patto per le imprese


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza