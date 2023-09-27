Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 27 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:52 Malattie cardiovascolari 'fatalità' per 2 italiani su 3, al via campagna

12:45 Belve riparte, Fagnani: "Felice per risultato alto, non me lo aspettavo"

12:32 Ascolti tv, vince 'Morgane': exploit di 'Belve' al 10%

12:28 Google compie 25 anni, ecco il doodle di oggi

12:11 Russia, ammiraglio Sokolov in tv: "Flotta Mar Nero lavora con successo"

11:22 Esselunga, Giorgia Meloni su polemiche spot: "Io lo trovo molto bello e toccante"

11:02 IT-alert, come funziona e come disattivarlo su iPhone e Android: tutto quello che c'è da sapere

10:52 Smart working fragili, Calderone: "Stiamo ragionando su proroga, decisione a breve"

09:59 Ucraina-Russia, Kiev: "Droni iraniani realizzati con componenti europei"

09:39 IT-alert, oggi test nel Lazio e in Liguria: orario, cos'è, cosa fare

09:35 Cinema, finisce oggi lo sciopero degli sceneggiatori di Hollywood

09:27 Sciopero trasporto pubblico, Salvini firma precettazione: protesta ridotta a 4 ore

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei SmartLi UPS: A Green, Uninterrupted Power Solution for Critical Equipment

27 settembre 2023 | 12.14
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In our fast-paced digital world, businesses heavily rely on stable and uninterrupted power to protect critical information and ensure operational continuity. A power disruption, whether in a semiconductor factory production line or during a critical surgery in a hospital, can lead to catastrophic outcomes in terms of both financial loss and potential life-threatening risks.

These scenarios underscore the need for a reliable power supply solution for critical systems, with Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) systems emerging as a top choice. With the rapid evolution of industries and their power needs, spanning from rail transportation to precision manufacturing, the call for an efficient, compact and cutting-edge UPS has never been more urgent. Such a UPS is designed to protect users' mission-critical equipment while contributing to a reduced carbon emissions.

So, amidst a sea of UPS options in the market, how do you choose the right one?

Why Huawei SmartLi UPS stands out?

Compared with the traditional high-frequency tower-type UPSs or those powered by lead-acid batteries, Huawei's SmartLi UPS emerges as the prime choice to address modern-day critical power challenges. Here's what sets it apart:

Beyond these features, SmartLi UPS, with an extended battery life, facilitates remote monitoring and management, optimizes energy consumption, and significantly reduces maintenance costs.

Real-world Impact

Huawei's SmartLi UPS has demonstrated its effectiveness in delivering reliable power across diverse sectors like carriers, governments, finance, and manufacturing, driving them towards enhanced energy efficiency and reduced carbon footprint.

A case in point is noris network, a leading IT service provider in Nuremberg, Germany, adopted Huawei's SmartLi UPS for its data center, resulting in a 70% space reduction and a 35% decline in total cost of ownership (TCO), setting a new standard in both sustainability and efficiency.

In a world where every second of downtime can translate to significant financial loss or even endanger lives, having a robust, reliable, and having efficient UPS is a necessity. Huawei's SmartLi UPS ensures that your critical equipment operation remain uninterrupted and nudges your business toward a greener future.

Power your business with the best. Experience the Huawei SmartLi UPS difference today：https://digitalpower.huawei.com/en/data-center-facility/product_solution/dce_intelligent_power_supply/detail/115.html  

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222824/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-smartli-ups-a-green-uninterrupted-power-solution-for-critical-equipment-301940168.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT ICT Ambiente Ambiente ICT ICT Altro ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza digital world semiconductor factory production In our fast paced can lead
Vedi anche
News to go
Napoli, terremoto ai Campi Flegrei: scuole chiuse a Pozzuoli
News to go
Immobili, compravendite in calo
News to go
Sequestrati oltre 700 kg di cocaina, 21 arresti tra Italia e Colombia
News to go
Migranti, faccia a faccia Meloni-Macron a Palazzo Chigi
News to go
Meteo Italia, previsioni: torna il caldo
News to go
Matteo Messina Denaro, autopsia poi salma a Castelvetrano
News to go
Nagorno Karabakh, migliaia in fuga in Armenia
News to go
Serie A, stasera Juve-Lecce
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Bonus bollette luce e gas, governo rinnova misure
News to go
Truffa aggravata allo Stato, nei guai 24 imprese agricole
News to go
Caro Prezzi, pausa caffè costa 720 milioni in più rispetto al 2021
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza