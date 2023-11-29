Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 29 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 09:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:57 Benfica-Inter, diretta oggi alle 21: dove vederla in tv e in streaming

09:39 Expo 2030, il graffio di Fiorello sul flop di Roma: "Con 30 milioni al massimo ci copri una buca"

09:36 Sicilia: Primo film prodotto da Scuola Da Vinci

09:35 Dengue Italia, 338 casi da inizio anno di cui 82 autoctoni: ultimo bollettino

09:26 Woody Allen ospite domenica da Fazio a 'Che Tempo Che Fa'

09:14 Tredicesima 2023, quando viene pagata: calcolo e aumenti

08:32 Latina, uomo ucciso a Priverno: ferita in modo grave la compagna

07:25 Israele-Hamas, si lavora per estendere tregua: pronta lista ostaggi da liberare oggi

06:44 Manovra 2024, governo offre correzione taglio pensioni medici: no da Cgil e Uil

00:03 Berlinguer-Sallusti, lo scontro in tv: "Non mi chiamo Enrica"

23:02 Milan-Borussia Dortmund 1-3, Pioli con un piede fuori da Champions

21:40 Treno contro camion al passaggio a livello, 2 morti in Calabria

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Huawei Sustainability Forum: Jeffrey Sachs Advocates Tech Solutions to Address SDG Challenges

29 novembre 2023 | 02.34
LETTURA: 3 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's 2023 Sustainability Forum and its regional sessions concluded yesterday. Themed "Thriving Together with Tech: Realizing Sustainable Development," the event involved five regional sessions in China, Italy, Ghana, Pakistan, and Brazil, where best sustainability practices from Huawei and its partners were demonstrated.

In Brazil, Huawei is working with local operator Veloso Net to deliver stable connectivity to over 30% of the unconnected population in the state of Amazonas. Huawei also announced plans to cooperate with the International Union for Nature Conservation (IUCN) to implement a Tech4Nature project, which will protect biodiversity while fostering the development of local communities.

At the main forum in Dongguan, China, Jeffrey Sachs, President of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, Commissioner of the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, and Professor at Columbia University, delivered a keynote speech in which he discussed how global challenges are becoming increasingly complex. "We live in a period in which the challenges are getting greater and the need for breakthrough technologies, such as those Huawei brings us, is ever more urgent."

Sachs highlighted the vital role that digital technology has to play. "Technologies, at least potentially, can reach everybody in a society and can even reach the poorest people in the world, as long as they are near a base station, as long as they can get digital connectivity, and as long as they have a device."

Attendees emphasized that digital technology would help improve the resilience of both nature and humanity in the face of risks and challenges and drive sustainability. Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei President of ICT Marketing, noted: "Together with our partners, we are using the power of digital technology to drive digital inclusion and enable an inclusive and sustainable digital world."

In Yunnan, China, improved connectivity enabled by Huawei's 5G solutions has increased the efficiency of coffee farming and the quality of the beans. With digital infrastructure in place, e-commerce and video streaming have boomed, elevating the local coffee industry and making local coffee a prized brand among consumers.

In Italy, Huawei's TECH4ALL Nature Guardian project, in partnership with WWF Italy, has deployed cloud- and AI-based acoustic monitoring systems at 16 eco-farms and traditional farms. The project found out that approximately 10% more species live within eco-farms than in traditional farms.

In Gokina, Pakistan, Huawei and its partners have brought connectivity to the local community, enabling telemedicine and distance education. Villagers in this remote village can now access quality medical services when they need them.

In Ghana, Huawei worked with partners to build the first floating hydro-solar hybrid plant in West Africa. The plant will fuel a cashew factory in the Bono Region and create employment for over 800 citizens including women.

The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo, appreciated Huawei's contribution to the country's sustainable development.

She said: "The world is going green and projects such as the hydro-solar hybrid plant show that Ghana is on the right path, towards the realization of a sustainable and eco-friendly digital future."

"What I am hoping for is that Huawei's tremendous capacity in 5G, in appliances, in systems design, in content and platforms can be harnessed with other large-scale programs," said Sachs. "We need to make clear to the world that we have the solutions, that we have the mechanisms to put them in place at scale."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287069/image_5019648_41409070.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-sustainability-forum-jeffrey-sachs-advocates-tech-solutions-to-address-sdg-challenges-301999973.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Ambiente ICT ICT ICT ICT Ambiente Altro Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza regional sessions in China event involved Huawei's 2023 Sustainability Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Grecia-Gb, lite per marmi Partenone: Sunak cancella incontro con Mitsotakis
News to go
Ucraina nella Nato, Stoltenberg: "Traguardo più vicino che mai"
News to go
Pnrr, Meloni: "Da Ue via libera a pagamento quarta rata"
News to go
Polmoniti nei bambini, boom di casi anche in Francia
News to go
Bollette, niente proroga al mercato tutelato
News to go
Lavoro, da ingegneri a operai: ecco le figure professionali introvabili
News to go
Ondata di maltempo al Centro-Sud, allerta gialla in 9 regioni
News to go
Israele-Hamas, tregua prorogata di due giorni
News to go
Vertice Onu sul clima a Dubai, Biden non ci sarà
News to go
Bill Gates: "Grazie a IA settimana lavorativa ridotta in futuro"
News to go
"L'inflazione potrebbe aumentare ancora": l'avvertimento della Bce
News to go
Russia, Putin: "Testato missile a propulsione nucleare"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza