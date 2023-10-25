Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Huawei unveils smart fire detection solution using 5G, AI and drones, under the "Smart & Green Village" program in Cyprus

25 ottobre 2023
LETTURA: 3 minuti

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei, in cooperation with startup company PROBOTEK, launched its early fire detection use case in Cyprus' capital Nicosia. The solution, which uses Cyta's 5G network, has been deployed in Athalassa Park under the umbrella of Huawei's "Smart & Green Village" program. Its features were introduced at a launch event in Nicosia on October 19.

Opening the event, Mr. Andreas Christou, Vice general manager of Cyprus Forest Department, talked on behalf of the President of the Republic of Cyprus Mr. Nikos Christodoulidis, the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development & Environment Mr. Petros Xenofontos, and the General Manager of Forest Department Mr. Charalambos Alexandrou.  He said: "This initiative demonstrates the high degree of sensitivity and active interest of Huawei Technologies (Cyprus) in issues of protecting our forests and natural environment from fires. In the battle to tackle fires, there is no room for complacency, and more importantly, no one is left out. It is with great satisfaction that today the will of the private sector in this direction is confirmed through the innovative fire detection program "Smart & Green Village" by Huawei."

Referring to Huawei's "Smart & Green Village" program, the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Mr. Philippos Hadjizaharias said: "Huawei has developed a smoke and fire detection drone for the prevention and immediate response to fires in semi-mountainous and mountainous areas. This drone operates using artificial intelligence technology, and its functionality, supported by Cyta's upgraded network coverage, enhances its reliability in producing results. Initiatives like this support the strategy developed by our Ministry for the development of smart cities in Cyprus using innovation and technology to address significant challenges that, once resolved, will improve the quality of life of our citizens."

Cyta Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. George Metzakis stated: "Cyta 5G network will be instrumental in enabling Huawei to implement its wildfire detection project by providing high-speed, low-latency connectivity, essential for real-time data transmission and drone operations. As we look to the future, developing 5G opens up endless possibilities, from revolutionizing emergency response to powering smart cities, that enhance the quality of life for all citizens. It's a game-changer, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this transformative technology". 

Mr. Radoslaw Kedzia, the Vice President of Huawei European Region noted: "Technology should not be in opposition to nature. Instead, it should help nature thrive. Besides, we believe that digital technologies such as AI, Cloud, and 5G are being rapidly integrated and extensively applied across different industries. This is facilitating digital transformation and sustainable socio-economic development, and bringing tangible benefits to society as a whole."

The event was held in cooperation with Darwin's Circle under the theme of "Vienna Tech for Green Initiative," a well-established program aimed at developing technologies and solutions dedicated to achieving sustainability. During a panel discussion, Mr. Nikolaus Pelinka, the founder of Darwin's Circle, underlined the significant role of technology in enabling a transition to sustainable practices: "We at Darwin's Circle believe that technology and innovation are the most important driving forces towards a sustainable and green future. Together with our valuable long-term partner Huawei, as well as other companies and institutions, we have established the Vienna Tech4Green Initiative. This initiative aims to focus on the crucial role of new technologies in reducing carbon emissions, protecting the environment, and creating a better world."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2256967/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-unveils-smart-fire-detection-solution-using-5g-ai-and-drones-under-the-smart--green-village-program-in-cyprus-301966833.html

