Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
comunicato stampa

HYXiPOWER Debuts Its Impressive Solar Storage Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2023

17 giugno 2023 | 17.21
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MUNICH, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhejiang Hyxi Technology Co., Ltd. ("HYXiPOWER"), a high-tech renewable energy company specializing in smart photovoltaic (PV) solutions and energy storage systems (ESS), showcased their comprehensive range of solutions at Intersolar Europe 2023 held recently in Munich from June 14-16, 2023. Alongside with their impressive full product range of micro-inverters, string inverters, hybrid inverters, portable battery storage and energy storage system, the Company also unveiled the new HYXiPOWER smart energy management platform compatible with both PC and mobile devices, offering users an enhanced intelligent experience.

At the globally renowned event, HYXiPOWER presented its core micro-inverters for the first time, displaying the three main series — 1-in-1, 2-in-1, and 4-in-1 models — varying in size from 300W - 2000W. The 1-in-1 and 2-in-1 micro-inverters fully comply with German PV standards and support various communications modes, including sub-1G and Wi-Fi, making them highly suitable for DIY applications scenarios such as balconies and courtyards. It allows end-users to significantly reduce the initial investment cost of PV systems.

This latest series of HYXiPOWER micro-inverters showcase significant advantages in safety, reliability, efficiency, convenience, aesthetics, and intelligence that offer an ultra-low startup voltage of 20V and ensure sustained power generation.

Their high conversion efficiency of 96.7% and the stand-alone maximum power point tracking (MPPT) enhance power generation by 5-25% compared to conventional PV systems. The series meets the most stringent safety voltage requirements in North America with the ability to operate at 60V, effectively ensuring the safety of the products.

In addition, they boast a high IP67 protection rating, achieved through a full adhesive filling technique, which ensures reliable functionality even in the most hostile environments, with an operating range between -40°C and +65°C.

Designed with a portable aesthetic concept, weighing a mere 1.66kg, the plug-and-play feature enables convenient installation, and the small footprint ensures they do not take up much living space. The units can be operated and maintained remotely thanks to a component-level monitoring system in combination with the new HYXiPOWER smart energy management platform. Real-time monitoring of power generation data, twinned with fault analysis and early warning provide users with round-the-clock management throughout the system lifecycle.

Innovation coupled with world-class research and development (R&D) are at the core of HYXiPOWER's corporate philosophy. The R&D team comprises experts in technology that is deployed in the construction and operation of PV equipment, including power topology, algorithm control, intelligent cloud platform, artificial intelligence (AI) and key network data security. The team's contributions have been instrumental in driving the Company's numerous technological advancements. To support their R&D efforts, HYXiPOWER has established state-of-the-art laboratories, including industry-leading facilities for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), radio frequency (RF), failure analysis and highly accelerated life testing (HALT). With over 300 system-level and device-level test capabilities, these laboratories uphold thorough product quality assurance. In addition, HYXiPOWER boasts a robust supply chain ecosystem and industry-leading automated manufacturing capabilities to ensure the consistent quality of the product range.

Moving forward, HYXiPOWER is dedicated to expanding its global sales and service network to better service its customers in over 100 countries globally. With a strong commitment to the core values of "Quality, Innovation, Efficiency, Win-win", the company will continue its efforts to support the sustainable development of renewable energy.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104457/11.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2104458/22.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyxipower-debuts-its-impressive-solar-storage-solutions-at-intersolar-europe-2023-301853675.html

in Evidenza