Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 28 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 08:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

08:31 Migranti, tregua a Lampedusa: nessuno sbarco nella notte. In hotspot oltre 3.500 persone

08:25 Ucraina, intercettato drone verso Mosca. Raid russi su Kherosn e Poltava: morti

08:08 Maltempo oggi, nubifragio su Genova (Video). Treni sospesi tra Italia e Francia

08:04 Pa, Csel: "35% dei capoluogo provincia sfora limite di 30 giorni per saldare debiti commerciali"

07:13 Allerta meteo per temporali oggi a Genova, mercati chiusi: scuole aperte

00:02 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Se porto guerra in Russia perdo alleati"

00:02 US Open, primo turno oggi: orari italiani, come vedere in tv e streaming

22:48 Lazio-Genoa 0-1, gol di Retegui

22:47 Napoli-Sassuolo 2-0, gol di Osimhen e Di Lorenzo

22:40 Ucciso con una fiocina dopo una lite stradale

22:05 Mancini ct Arabia Saudita: "Entusiasta del nuovo progetto"

20:54 Fiorentina-Lecce 2-2, rimonta giallorossa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

iFLYTEK Launches Budapest Joint A.I. Open Platform at World Athletics Championships Budapest 23

26 agosto 2023 | 16.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Aug. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iFLYTEK launched the Budapest Joint A.I. Open Platform this week at the World Athletics Championships (WAC) in Budapest, Hungary. The Platform creates a global ecosystem bringing together cutting-edge technology with global partners' expertise to develop innovative products and services.

At the press conference, Director of the iFLYTEK R&D Institute Mingkang Long, said the Joint A.I. Open Platform will gather advanced voice technology to build a global A.I. ecosystem. He added that iFLYTEK's multilingual capabilities available to developers will increase to more than 100 by the end of 2023.

iFLYTEK partnered with SpeechTex, a BME (Budapest University of Technology and Economics)-incubated enterprise, to launch the Budapest Joint A.I. Open Platform during the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23. iFLYTEK serves as the official event supplier of the Championships and supplies the WAC Budapest 23 with communication and translation capabilities.

iFLYTEK's Senior Vice President Jidong Yu and iFLYTEK's international partners—including the Speech Communications and Smart Interactions Labs (SmartLabs), BME TMIT (Department of Telecommunications and Media Informatics) [Hungary], Speechmatics [U.K], Acapela [Belgium], Mediazen [South Korea], Communications and Information Technology & Applied Innovation Center (AIC) [Egypt], A.I. Inc. [Japan], and SpeechTex [Hungary]—joined the press conference.

Harnessing the power of science and technology, individuals and organizations from diverse countries can exchange ideas for mutual gain. In this spirit, iFLYTEK proactively extended invitations to voice technology companies and institutions from Belgium, Britain, Hungary, Japan, South Korea, and Egypt to provide intelligent voice technology based on their native languages.

By synergizing its capabilities with its partners' technologies, iFLYTEK has provided barrier-free technical services for the WAC Budapest 23. Through the Budapest Joint A.I. Open Platform, iFLYTEK will further leave its mark on international technology cooperation and friendship.

About iFLYTEK – iFLYTEK is one of the world's leading artificial intelligence (A.I.) and speech technology companies. For more information, please visit https://www.iflytek.com/en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2194908/iFLYTEK_Budapest.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iflytek-launches-budapest-joint-ai-open-platform-at-world-athletics-championships-budapest-23-301910577.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Joint A.I. Open Platform at World Athletics Championships World Athletics Championships week at platform creates
Vedi anche
News to go
Russia, il decreto di Putin
News to go
Migranti, raffica di sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Controesodo estivo, rincari record
News to go
Whatsapp, nuovo aggiornamento
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, Figliuolo: "Firmata ordinanza per ristori ai Comuni"
News to go
Richiedenti asilo, a maggio 2023 in Ue 80mila domande
News to go
Oxfam: "Senz'acqua 3 miliardi di persone entro 2050"
News to go
Un caffè costa 30 centesimi, ecco dove
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi a raffica a Lampedusa
News to go
Verona, traffico di cuccioli all'aeroporto: 10 denunce
News to go
Mattarella: "Costituzione nasce su amicizia per espellere odio"
News to go
Controesodo, fine settimana da bollino rosso
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza