Giovedì 03 Agosto 2023
Aggiornato: 09:41
09:36 Reddito cittadinanza, Calderone: "Bomba sociale? Non ho segnalazioni"

09:23 Calciomercato Juve, Vlahovic esulta come Dybala. E c'è sempre Lukaku

09:16 Carburante, benzina e diesel in aumento in Italia: prezzo di oggi

09:13 Trump: "Rischio 561 anni di carcere, è caccia alle streghe"

08:45 Ciclone Circe sull'Italia, da oggi allerta maltempo: il meteo

08:36 Rai, Urso: "In atto riflessione su modalità canone"

07:54 Marocco, critica il re su Facebook: condannato a 5 anni di carcere

07:29 Golpe in Niger, Usa ordinano evacuazione parziale ambasciata

07:18 Ucraina-Russia: Kiev sotto attacco, raid su Kherson

23:12 Reddito di cittadinanza, Giorgetti: "Salvaguardato per chi se lo merita"

23:04 Calciomercato oggi, Psg: in arrivo Ramos dal Benfica

22:57 Volo Milano-New York colpito da grandine, Ansv apre un'inchiesta

iGrafx Recognized as a Leader in Process Intelligence Software by Independent Research Firm

03 agosto 2023 | 02.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PORTLAND and TUALATIN, Ore., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iGrafx, a leading provider in digital business transformation and intelligent process management, announces its recognition as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Process Intelligence Software, Q3 2023 report. iGrafx achieved the highest possible ranking in eleven criteria, including vision, process simulation, process metrics, process documentation and modeling, and pricing flexibility and transparency.

The Forrester Wave assessed software vendors in a 28-criterion evaluation, identifying the most significant providers and thoroughly analyzing and scoring them.

The Forrester Wave asserts, "iGrafx takes advantage of over 30 years of experience in the BPM space with many large-scale deployments. Its superior vision blends in modern technologies, such as process mining, task mining, real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and conversational automation. As a global player, the vendor understands the diverse needs of its local customers and embeds them in its platform."

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader by Forrester and see this as validation of our steadfast commitment to continuously enhancing our industry-leading solutions," said Alexandre Wentzo, CEO of iGrafx. "Our process intelligence technology is a crucial enabler of process improvement in today's competitive digital markets, helping our customers to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and business performance."

iGrafx is the preferred choice for companies who need a trusted partner in process intelligence software that enhances operational efficiency, mitigates compliance risk, improves the customer experience, and reduces costs. To download a complimentary copy of the Forrester Wave™ report, please visit our website.

About iGrafxiGrafx is the global leader in intelligent process management, enabling the world's enterprises to turn process into a competitive advantage. The iGrafx Process360 Live platform is the only integrated solution that combines real-time operational intelligence through process mining, with process design, simulation, predictive analytics, and AI-based automation. The platform supports digital transformation and accelerates growth with unparalleled visibility into processes, helping organizations to identify inefficiencies and bottlenecks and uncover opportunities for improvement. iGrafx has more than 2,000 customers across the world, including Wells Fargo, Merck, Meta, and B.Braun.Learn more by visiting http://www.igrafx.com and by following @igrafx_official.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2168479/IGrafx_logo__1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/igrafx-recognized-as-a-leader-in-process-intelligence-software-by-independent-research-firm-301892207.html

in Evidenza