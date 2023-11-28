Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 28 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 10:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:08 Via libera del Cdm alle 'pagelle' per i giudici, giustizia resta tema caldo

10:05 Bassetti contro no vax: "Boom di polmoniti è colpa loro"

09:28 Picchia la moglie con una sedia e la sbatte contro un vetro, 47enne arrestato a Bologna

08:47 Freddo artico al Nord, temporali al Centro-Sud: le previsioni meteo di oggi

08:07 Anche Roma nelle immagini riprese dal satellite spia lanciato dalla Corea del Nord

07:15 Gaza, altri due giorni di tregua: 10 ostaggi di Hamas liberi per ogni giorno di cessate il fuoco

06:43 Lazio-Celtic oggi, dove vederla in diretta tv e streaming

06:42 Milan-Borussia Dortmund oggi, come vederla in tv e streaming

06:41 Da Imu a rottamazione delle cartelle: le scadenze di fine anno

00:01 Giulia Cecchettin, oggi l'interrogatorio di garanzia di Filippo Turetta

22:28 Morgan-X Factor, 'Striscia' consegna a Fedez Tapiro 'ragno' d'oro

22:01 Sanremo, portavoce Napolitano: "Nessuna telefonata dal Quirinale, Pupo cerca audience"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Immuta Announces New Integration Between Its Data Security Platform and Amazon S3 Access Grants

28 novembre 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

New integration scales and simplifies data access control, enabling organizations to get more value from their Amazon S3 data

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuta, a data security leader, today announced a new native integration between the Immuta Data Security Platform and object storage service Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). This integration provides customers with streamlined data access control and security across storage and compute platforms using Amazon S3 Access Grants, a new Amazon S3 access control feature that enables customers to manage data permissions at scale for user identities managed by corporate directories. Amazon S3 is an object storage service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that offers industry-leading durability, scalability, availability, and security, enabling data and security teams to unlock even more value from their Amazon S3 data, reduce costs, and increase efficiency.

Amazon S3 stores more than 350 trillion objects with over 100 million requests per second to process a multitude of workloads including artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics. Organizations need a simple, scalable, centralized solution that consistently enforces access control and protects data across data stacks, while maintaining compliance with internal and external regulations. With Immuta's Data Security Platform and Amazon S3's new Access Grants feature, users can centralize access control management, and leverage attribute-based access controls (ABAC) to grant permissions for objects in Amazon S3 storage. Immuta builds on Amazon S3 controls, increasing efficiencies with fewer policies and lower manual effort, reducing operational costs and opening up new revenue streams. The Amazon S3 integration also helps US government agencies protect sensitive data hosted in the AWS GovCloud (US) Regions.

"The amount of data Amazon S3 can store and retrieve is truly impressive. So is the number of platforms that manage and analyze data from Amazon S3 every day – from Databricks and Snowflake, to Amazon Redshift and Amazon EMR. Because of this, Amazon S3 access control is paramount due to the sheer amount of data that moves through the service," said Steve Touw, CTO, Immuta. "Immuta helps simplify data access and security for data stored in Amazon S3 so users can more safely leverage that data for their analytics and AI initiatives. This, paired with Immuta's 'write once, apply everywhere' policy approach, helps customers democratize and increase data usage while still adhering to global regulations."

As part of this new integration, joint customers have access to the following key features:

"By leveraging this new release from Immuta that integrates with Amazon S3 Access Grants, we envision a single control plane for Booking.com data owners and governors to manage access at scale for all Amazon S3 resources ingested into our data lake (both structured and unstructured)," said Luca Falsina, Principal Software Engineer at Booking.com. "Moreover, as this integration is based on a new Amazon S3 native access control capability, it gives us confidence that controls will be enforced consistently, no matter which technology data consumers will choose to access the data."

To learn more about Immuta's new integration with Amazon S3, click here.

About ImmutaImmuta enables organizations to unlock value from their cloud data by protecting it and providing secure access. The Immuta Data Security Platform provides sensitive data discovery, security and access control, data activity monitoring, and has deep integrations with the leading cloud data platforms. Immuta is now trusted by Fortune 500 companies and government agencies around the world to secure their data. Founded in 2015, Immuta is headquartered in Boston, MA. To learn more about Immuta, click here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2214111/Immuta_v1_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/immuta-announces-new-integration-between-its-data-security-platform-and-amazon-s3-access-grants-301998313.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza integration scales Access Grants Amazon S3 access control
Vedi anche
News to go
Vertice Onu sul clima a Dubai, Biden non ci sarà
News to go
Bill Gates: "Grazie a IA settimana lavorativa ridotta in futuro"
News to go
"L'inflazione potrebbe aumentare ancora": l'avvertimento della Bce
News to go
Russia, Putin: "Testato missile a propulsione nucleare"
News to go
Roma, truffe ad anziani: sgominata una banda
News to go
Migranti, maxi sbarco a Lampedusa: 573 a bordo di un peschereccio
News to go
Sciopero 15 dicembre, Salvini: "Precettazione? Valuterò"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, attesa per l'esito dell'autopsia
News to go
Allarme bomba in Belgio, chiuse 30 scuole
News to go
Scambio di regali tra il Papa e il presidente del Paraguay
News to go
Israele-Hamas, quarto e ultimo giorno di tregua: ultime news
News to go
Sinner e Bagnaia, sport italiano in cima al mondo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza