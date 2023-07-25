Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:41 Ultima Generazione blocca il traffico sull'autostrada A1

15:35 Poste, in II trimestre ricavi in crescita a 3 mld, +8,3% su anno

15:16 Fmi rivede al rialzo le stime di crescita dell'Italia all'1,1%

15:04 Cina, mistero Qin Gang: 'rimosso' ministro degli Esteri sparito da un mese

14:31 Mondiali nuoto 2023, Ceccon manca il bis: argento nei 100 dorso per un soffio

14:28 Barletta, madre e figlia trovate morte in casa: non esclusa alcuna ipotesi

14:20 Altroconsumo: pasta sale a 1,6 euro/Kg (+6% su anno), giù caffè e latte

14:12 Salario minimo, la lista delle obiezioni (e delle relative risposte)

14:11 Mostra Cinema Venezia 2023, confermati i 6 film italiani in concorso

13:44 Caldo record e lavoro, governo pronto a varare norme per edilizia e agricoltura

13:43 Michelle Hunziker mostra il terrazzo distrutto da temporale: "Mai vista cosa così"

13:42 Ucraina, accuse alla Russia da Mariupol: "Rubano il grano"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Impartner Named a Leader in Partner Relationship Management Q3 2023

25 luglio 2023 | 15.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Impartner received highest scores possible in partner ecosystem and community criteria across 33-criterion evaluation by independent research firm

SALT LAKE CITY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the fastest-growing and most award-winning provider of partner management technologies, today reveals its scores in The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q3 2023. Impartner received scores of 5.0 – the highest rating possible – in the partner ecosystem and community evaluated criteria. According to the Forrester Research report, "PRM customers should look for providers with proven solutions that optimize processes for scale and sustainability" and "Impartner makes it easy to manage a modern partner experience."

"Our unwavering dominance in the partner ecosystem landscape is undeniable.  We believe that Forrester's acknowledgment of Impartner as a leader, together with other analyst firms and many satisfied customers who recognize the immense value brought to partner leaders, point to Impartner's role in defining and building the market," said Gary Sabin, VP of Product at Impartner. "We at Impartner continue to lead the way, empowering businesses with the tools to achieve unparalleled success in their partner programs."

Impartner scored a 5.0, the highest possible score in the following criteria, according to Forrester's evaluation:

Current offering, strategy and market presence are the high-level evaluation categories used to determine placement within the Forrester Wave™ report. Authored by Hannibal Scipio, the report notes, "This platform supports early-stage partner programs that require core capabilities to sophisticated programs to optimally engage mature and evolving partner ecosystems."

The Forrester Wave™ follows Impartner's commissioned May 2023Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting showing a 296% ROI over three years for a composite organization representative of interviewed customers.

Impartner has been a key player in the PRM market for over 20 years and has had a measurable impact on millions of customers, some of which include Xerox, Stanley Black & Decker, and T-Mobile for Business.

Explore the entire report by clicking HERE.

About ImpartnerImpartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Partner Marketing Automation solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Learn more at impartner.com.

Media Contacts:Chelsea RiderImpartnerchelsea.rider@impartner.com 

Walker Sands for Impartnerimpartner@walkersands.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161128/Impartner_Forrester_Wave_Press_Release_Graphic_Updated.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/701684/Impartner_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/impartner-named-a-leader-in-partner-relationship-management-q3-2023-301885162.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Impartner Named a leader community collettività search firm
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo al Nord, tempesta nella notte a Milano
News to go
Incendi Sicilia, notte di paura nel palermitano
News to go
Santanchè, domani in Senato mozione di sfiducia
News to go
Scuola, esami di riparazione entro l'8 settembre
News to go
Famiglia, lo studio: condizione economica peggiorata per il 40%
News to go
Caserta, domiciliari per direttrice ufficio postale
News to go
Temperature record, città in ginocchio per le ondate di calore
News to go
Rodi devastata dagli incendi, grave situazione a Corfù
News to go
Fao, 43 milioni di persone rischiano di morire di fame
News to go
Italia-Tunisia, Mattarella: "A fianco di Tunisi nelle sfide importanti"
News to go
Mafia, maxi-operazione a Foggia: 82 arresti
News to go
Spagna, Popolari primo partito ma Sanchez potrebbe essere di nuovo premier
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza