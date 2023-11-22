Cerca nel sito
 
22 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:22
Infosys and TK Elevator Extend Strategic Collaboration

22 novembre 2023 | 11.26
LETTURA: 4 minuti

To consolidate, harmonize and modernize the digital landscape of TK Elevator with an AI-first strategy

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic long-term collaboration with TK Elevator (TKE), one of the world's leading urban mobility companies. As a part of the engagement, Infosys will consolidate, harmonize, and modernize TK Elevator's digital landscape. The engagement aims to continually innovate and transform the company's application and IT environment, leveraging an AI-first strategy powered by Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies.

The two companies will work together to transition the operations of all TK Elevator's business applications across North America and major markets in Europe to Infosys, thereby enabling integrated applications management. This will not only help unify the underlying infrastructure operations to enable an end-to-end, business process-focused operational paradigm, but also contribute to a simplified and agile digital landscape.

Some of the key deliverables of this collaboration include:

Live Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP)Infosys Cobalt

Susan Poon, Global CIO at TK Elevator, said, "Technology empowers our employees and business associates to deliver high-quality services to customers and users across the value chain. We are delighted to significantly expand our collaboration with Infosys, which brings end-to-end digital transformation capabilities, helping us accelerate our business transformation and to realize our strategic vision."

"We aim to bring diverse geographies and business units together with this strategic collaboration. The enhanced collaboration with Infosys will enable a strong, globally harmonized technology backbone, while simultaneously contributing to deliver savings for TK Elevator. With this new initiative, we are confident that Infosys will help us stay a step ahead in a dynamic and competitive landscape," said, Sebastian Oberst, Global Head – IT Governance at TK Elevator.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head, Manufacturing, Infosys, said, "As manufacturers reimagine their business, they are increasingly looking to refresh the core of their technology stack and application support processes. We are excited to collaborate with TK Elevator and usher an advanced infrastructure and applications services operating model that will help harmonize and future-proof their IT operations and accelerate their digital transformation objectives. Infosys Cobalt and Infosys Topaz will serve as the core of TK Elevator's digital strategy, providing the agility and resilience needed to realize their vision."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-and-tk-elevator-extend-strategic-collaboration-301995769.html

