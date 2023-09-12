Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:35
Infosys Collaborates with STARK Group to Power its Digital Transformation by Leveraging Infosys Topaz

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic multi-year collaboration with STARK Group, Europe's largest retailer and distributor of building materials, to power its digital transformation journey leveraging the recently launched Infosys Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms using generative AI technologies. As part of this collaboration, Infosys and STARK Group will establish a state-of-the-art data center in Denmark, which will serve as the foundation to drive technological advancements and provide seamless services to STARK Group's offices across Europe.

Infosys will adopt an 'AI first' approach powered by Infosys Topaz, to empower STARK Group with AI-driven operational efficiencies and service quality. Additionally, Infosys will utilize its Live Enterprise Application Management Platform (LEAP), a cloud-enabled platform, and part of Infosys Cobalt, to provide NextGen Application Management Services and help drive automation in STARK Group's IT landscape with an objective to continuously improve and innovate their IT operations. Infosys will further aim to enable STARK Group to improve cost and operation efficiency and help them scale across multiple geographies.

Pernille Geneser, Group CIO, STARK Group, commented, "We at STARK Group are excited to announce our collaboration with Infosys as we embark on a transformation journey to deliver state-of-the-art and future-fit IT services to our colleagues in the Nordics, Austria, Germany and UK. With Infosys' expertise, we look forward to enhancing the quality of our offerings and kickstarting many new innovations."

Karmesh Vaswani, EVP & Global Head Retail, Consumer Goods & Logistics, Infosys, said, "We are thrilled to embark on this transformative multi-year collaboration with the STARK Group, aimed at driving digital transformation. Leveraging our cutting-edge technologies, including Infosys Topaz and our cloud-enabled platform LEAP, we are confident that this collaboration will bring unparalleled value and innovation to Stark Group. Together, we look forward to shaping a future of success, growth, and shared achievements in the digital landscape. This collaboration further strengthens Infosys' prominence in the Nordics region."

Recently, Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Danske Bank to power the bank's digital transformation, which further enhanced Infosys' localization strategy in the Nordics. Earlier, Infosys had acquired BASE Life Science in Denmark and Fluido in Finland. This relationship with STARK Group further signifies Infosys' increasing prominence in the Nordics region and exemplifies its commitment to help clients in the region accelerate their digital transformation. 

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-collaborates-with-stark-group-to-power-its-digital-transformation-by-leveraging-infosys-topaz-301924407.html

