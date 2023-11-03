Infosys Expands Its Footprint in Europe with a New Proximity Center in Sofia, Bulgaria to Help Accelerate AI and Cloud-led Digital Journeys for Clients in the Region

The company commits to growing its local workforce to 500 employees over the next four years

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a new proximity center in Sofia, Bulgaria as part of its continued growth in Europe. In line with Infosys' strategy to amplify human potential hiring local talent, the new state of the art center will enable Infosys to attract, re-skill, and up-skill 500 new employees. Over the course of the next four years, these new employees will work on global opportunities around next-gen digital technologies including Infosys Cobalt Cloud Solutions, Infosys Topaz AI & Automation, Data and Insights, IoT, 5G, and software engineering.

Bulgaria has built a reputation as an attractive market for IT development thanks to its advanced IT infrastructure, strong pool of local IT specialists and excellent IT knowledge. Located in the nation's capital, this center will provide an ideal environment for companies spanning various sectors such as financial services and retail, both within Bulgaria and throughout Europe, to convene and drive digital transformation efforts. Partnering with these organizations, the center will serve as a hub for ideating, incubating, creating, and scaling innovative emerging technology-based solutions.

Serving global and European customers, the center will support customers accelerate their AI and Cloud-led digital journeys and will further strengthen Infosys' existing client relationships in Europe, particularly in manufacturing, retail and financial services sectors. Infosys will also use this center to rapidly scale up teams across digital and analytical capabilities as well as SAP and cloud.

Milena Stoycheva - Minister of Innovation and Growth, Bulgarian Government, said, "The opening of the new Centre in Sofia is a testament to Infosys' commitment to fostering talent in our country. With a commitment to employing a 500 strong workforce over the next four years, we're excited to see the company contribute to our local economy and bring new skills and opportunities for talent working in the technology sector."

Kosta Cholakov, Chief Executive Officer, DZI Insurance, said, "Infosys is one of our strategic partners on our digital transformation journey and we're thrilled to see Infosys expand its presence to Bulgaria, moving ever closer to its clients. We look forward to continuing collaborating together driving innovation with next generation technologies throughout our organization, underpinned by the wealth of talent and expertise."

Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President, Co-Head of Delivery, Infosys, said, "We are dedicated to continuing to grow our footprint in Europe to bring our capabilities, skills and expertise ever closer to our clients. Bulgaria is renowned for its excellent IT talent, and we're excited to build an exemplary workforce that meets the demands for next generation skills and solutions, with a focus on catalyzing progress of our client's AI and cloud first transformation. Bringing together the strength of local talent with our industry-leading expertise and innovation we're confident the new center will serve as a hub of innovation to help shape digital Europe."

