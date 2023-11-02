Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:46 Scarlett Johansson contro intelligenza artificiale: "App mi ruba immagine"

15:31 Incidente Milano, 25enne indagato per omicidio stradale

15:17 Biden vara legge contro islamofobia, teme di perdere sostegno dell'elettorato islamico

15:05 Malinconica e commovente, 'Now and then' è il 'testamento' dei Beatles

14:47 Gaza, bimba italiana tra gli stranieri usciti oggi dalla Striscia

14:30 Addio posto fisso, lavoratori senior sognano professione libera nel digitale

14:21 Sinner si ritira da Atp Parigi-Bercy dopo match notturno

14:06 Ucraina, capo forze armate Kiev ammette: "Guerra in stallo". Russia smentisce

14:04 Ascolti tv, Canale 5 prime time con 'Anima gemella'

13:55 Berlusconi come Mazzini e Manzoni, Dell'Utri: "Anche loro criticati"

13:50 Guerra Israele-Hamas, si lavora per una 'pausa umanitaria'

13:46 Re Carlo in Kenya si "rammarica" per errori colonialismo. Ma le scuse formali non arrivano

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

"International Communication Forum: Leading In A Time Of Transition"

02 novembre 2023 | 15.22
LETTURA: 2 minuti

International Leaders and Scholars Share Perspectives on Moving Forward

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Communication Forum: Leading In A Time Of Transition, jointly organized by Friday Culture Ltd and the Hong Kong Coalition, is held on 2 November. The Forum was officiated by Mr Li Yongsheng, Acting Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People 's Republic of China in the HKSAR, Mr Cheuk Wing-hing, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR, Maria Tam Wai-chu, Deputy Secretary-General, Hong Kong Coalition, Prof Herman Hu, Chairman of Friday Culture Ltd. 

Prof Herman Hu, Chairman of Friday Culture has mentioned in his welcome speech that "I am here representing Friday Culture. Instead of starting a war of words, we encourage good-natured exchanges of information, through our presence on social media and the internet, and through forums like this."

The forum included two panel discussion, the first panel discussed " Business In The New World" . Mr Patrick TSANG, Chief Executive Officer, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd moderated the panel with a number of distinguished guests including Prof Jeffrey D. Sachs, University Professor and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University (Online); Prof Freddy Boey, President of City University of Hong Kong, Mrs Betty Yuen, Chairman of  Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, Prof Ceajer Chan, Chairman of WeLab Bank Ltd.

In the panel, the guests shared insights that the accelerated application of technology has given rise to a variety of new industries.

The second panel focused on "Opportunity, Governance and Ethics in AI Development". The discussion was moderated by Prof Witman Hung,  Member of Global Council of World Summit Awards and views were shared by Prof Xiaofang Zhou, Chair Professor and Head of Department of Computer Science and Engineering of the HKUST, Mr Nick Chan, Director of AALCO Hong Kong Regional Arbitration Centre, Prof  Helen Meng, Patrick Huen Wing Ming Professor of Systems Engineering & Engineering Management of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Mr Michael Gazeley, Managing Director of Network Box Corporation Ltd.

The guests highlighted that Artificial Intelligence has fostered a mega trend to lead new industrial transformation, pushing human society into new era of intelligence.

Revisit online:

https://shorturl.at/IMZ79

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2264708/Leading_in_a_time_of_transition.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-communication-forum-leading-in-a-time-of-transition-301976019.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro Scholars share Perspectives Perspectives International Communication Forum Leading In A Time Of Transition titolo azionario
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Francesco: "Nelle guerre c’è sempre la sconfitta del prezzo pagato"
News to go
Manovra 2024, le novità per casa e famiglia
News to go
Cosenza, sequestrati 11mila cosmetici pericolosi: 8 denunciati
News to go
Sgarbi, istruttoria Antitrust su caso consulenze
News to go
Giovani italiani appassionati di film e serie tv, ma due su tre li piratano
News to go
X (ex Twitter) non pagherà utenti che diffondono fake news su social
News to go
Ponte 1° novembre, 8 milioni di italiani in viaggio
News to go
Halloween, prodotti non sicuri: operazione Gdf
News to go
Attacco campo profughi, Hamas: "Oltre 50 morti e 150 feriti"
News to go
Economia circolare, Italia prima in Europa nel ciclo dei rifiuti
News to go
Mattarella: "Fellini caposaldo cultura europea Novecento"
News to go
Manovra 2024, sindacati medici: "No al taglio delle pensioni"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza